Where Does Oklahoma's OL Stand According to Initial SEC Availability Report Ahead of Red River Shootout?

NORMAN — Oklahoma could get a pair of key defenders back Saturday when they take on Texas in the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

But the Sooners might be even more limited up front and in the running back room than they have been — not a good sign for a team looking for solutions on the offensive line and in the running game.

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, who has played just 17 snaps this season and hasn't played since the season opener against UTEP, is listed as doubtful for the game according to the SEC Availability Report. That's at least an improvement over him being listed as out from the jump for the game against Georgia.

But guard Eddy Pierre-Louis, who came off the bench against Georgia but still saw plenty of playing time, is listed as questionable.

Running back Xavier Robinson is listed as out for the game.

Robinson has appeared in all four games so far for the Sooners (2-2, 0-1 SEC) but has just 13 carries for 50 yards so far. Robinson had 30 rushing yards in the season opener but hasn't rushed for more than nine yards in a game since.

Oklahoma is averaging just 99 yards per game on the ground.

The Sooners will also be without reserve cornerback Jacobe Johnson, who was injured in the 41-13 loss to the Bulldogs.

A pair of Oklahoma tight ends also appear on the availability report. Trynae Washington is listed as doubtful for the game while Jack Van Doreselaer is listed as questionable.

Though that duo hasn't received as much playing time as Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen, they've still been contributors.

The good news for the Sooners is that starting safety Michael Boganowski and reserve linebacker Cole Sulivan are bost listed as questionable. That's at least an upgrade in status from the Georgia game for that duo. Each has missed the last two games.

Linebacker Owen Heinecke, who was injured against Georgia, is listed as probable.

Wide receiver Trell Harris remains out after suffering an injury in the loss to Michigan in Week 2.

Texas' availability report for the game is much shorter, with just four players listed.

Running back Hollywood Smothers, a former Oklahoma player, is not among those after missing the win over Tennessee ahead of the Longhorns' bye week.

SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma vs. Texas

Oklahoma

Out: Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB.

Doubtful: Michael Fasusi, OT; Fred Hinton, OL; Treynae Washington, TE.

Questionable: Michael Boganowski, S; Jer'Michael Carter, WR; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG; Cole Sullivan, LB; Jack Van Dorselaer, TE.

Probable: Owen Heinecke, LB

Texas

Out: Jordan Coleman, OL

Doubtful: Kaliq Lockett, WR; Justus Terry, DL.

Probable: Nick Townsend, TE

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