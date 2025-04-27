Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Extends Several Offers to 2026, 2027 Prospects
NORMAN — Oklahoma extended offers to several highly regarded prospects this past week.
In addition to the Sooners' arrivals and departures in the transfer portal’s post-spring window, OU has been on the prowl for high school recruits.
Mason Marden, a 3-star linebacker prospect from St. Louis in the Class of 2027, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he received an offer from the Sooners.
In 2024, Marden logged 170 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Marden has also collected offers from Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan State and Arizona State, and he’s already visited the first three.
OU offered 2026 offensive lineman Pupungatoa Katoa in 2023, and a few Sooner coaches visited his school, Euless, TX, to reinforce their interest.
Katoa, a 6-foot-3, 365-pound interior lineman, unofficially visited OU in March and will officially visit in June, per 247Sports. Other schools in the mix for Katoa include Texas, Texas A&M and SMU.
With four 2026 commits thus far, Oklahoma has the No. 46 class in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The class is ranked No. 12 out of the SEC's 16 members.
The Sooners also offered two prospects from the Class of 2027.
Linebacker Marshaun Ivy, also a 3-star recruit from Missouri, earned an offer from OU on Thursday.
Ivy is ranked as the No. 4 prospect from Missouri in the 2027 class and the No. 29 linebacker prospect, per 247Sports. As a 6-3, 220-pound sophomore in 2024, Ivy logged 40 solo tackles.
Other schools that have offered him include Iowa, Indiana, Iowa State and Michigan.
Justin Weeks, a 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, picked up an offer, too.
At 6-5 and 235 pounds, Weeks is the No. 141 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He has also collected offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn and other major college football programs.
In addition to their high school targets, the Sooners offered a star FCS wideout last week.
McNeese State transfer Jer’Michael Carter picked up an offer from OU on Friday. Carter led the Cowboys, who compete in the Southland Conference, with 537 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches in 2024.
Carter stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 192 pounds. The wideout has posted on X that he's also received offers from Utah, Colorado State, Baylor and Vanderbilt.
The Sooners have already solidified their receiver room in the offseason, adding Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois) and Josiah Martin (California) from the transfer portal, although Gibson is expected to miss the 2025 season with a broken leg.
In the post-spring window, the Sooners have added running back Jaydn Ott (Cal), offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Stanford), defensive tackle Siolaa Lolohea (Utah State) and kicker Tate Sandell (UTSA). With 19 total incoming transfers, the Sooners have the nation's No. 13 portal class and the sixth-best class in the SEC.