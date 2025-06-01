Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Named Finalist for 2026 TE, Sooners Offer 2027 Prospects
With Oklahoma softball and baseball playing in the postseason, those teams took most of the headlines this week.
But the Sooners still made moves on their football recruiting trail.
Here’s the latest:
Tyler Ruxer sets commitment date
Tight end prospect Tyler Ruxer will announce his college decision on July 7, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from his high school teammate, Jett Goldsberry.
Ruxer is listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds and is a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports. The Lincoln City, IN, native has an official visit scheduled to Norman on June 13.
Oklahoma is one of six finalists for Ruxer, along with Minnesota, Northwestern, West Virginia, Duke and Purdue. The Sooners offered Ruxer on May 6.
In 2024, Ruxer caught 43 passes for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns. It’s worth noting that Goldsberry also has West Virginia as one of his finalists, so it’s possible that they could be a package deal.
OU QB commit visiting other programs
Jaden O’Neal has been committed to Oklahoma since June 2024, but the quarterback prospect is exploring other options.
O’Neal, ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports, officially visited Arizona on May 30 and will officially visit Florida State on June 15. He took an unofficial visit to FSU on April 3.
O’Neal is originally from California but enrolled at Mustang High School in Oklahoma in February. The quarterback accounted for seven total touchdowns in Narbonne High School’s Los Angeles City Section Open Division final game win.
The Sooners have just seven players committed in their 2026 recruiting class: O’Neal, linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, offensive lineman Will Conroy, edge rusher Brian Harris, tight end Ryder Mix and safety Niko Jandreau. Their class is No. 38 nationally in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Sooners offer two 2027 prospects
In addition to trying to land Ruxer and keep O’Neal locked in, Oklahoma offered two players from the 2027 class.
Jayden Dean, an offensive lineman from Florida, announced that he received an offer from the Sooners.
According to Rivals, Dean is a 4-star prospect who has also earned offers from Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The site lists Dean as the No. 140 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.
Dean, who plays on the interior, is listed at 6-3 and 277 pounds.
Oklahoma also offered 2027 defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.
A product of Lake Cormorant, MS, Vaulx has played both defensive end and defensive tackle in high school. He is unranked, according to Rivals, and Ole Miss offered him on the same day as OU's offer.