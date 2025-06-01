OU Softball: Oklahoma Must Down Familiar Faces to Stave Off Elimination Against Oregon
OKLAHOMA CITY — There’s no time for Oklahoma to linger on Saturday’s disappointment.
One day after falling to 6-seeded Texas 4-2, the Sooners will fight for their Women’s College World Series lives against Oregon.
The 16-seeded Ducks dumped Ole Miss out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to avoid elimination themselves, and now Patty Gasso will have to take on former assistant Melyssa Lombardi for the second straight postseason.
“We'll get ourselves ready for it,” Gasso said after Saturday’s defeat. “It's a celebration. I mean, she has been with me for over 20 years, like a sister to me.”
There’s plenty of overlap between the 2-seeded Sooners and the Ducks.
Former OU star Sydney Romero is one of Lombardi’s top assistants, and another member of Oregon’s staff, Sam Marder, worked with the Sooners as well.
“We know them very well. It's going to be a battle,” Gasso said. “We're both fighting for our teams, but at the same time there's absolute mutual respect, which feels good in this game, to feel like you can feel that way against a team that you're playing against.”
The Ducks traveled to the Norman Regional last year, but fell in two completive games against the Sooners.
OU faced pitcher Elise Sokolsky a year ago, but Oregon has added Lyndsey Grein to the rotation as well.
Where the Ducks really excel is on the basepaths.
As a team, Oregon has stolen 173 bases.
That’ll serve as a big test for Oklahoma catcher Isabela Emerling, who has only gunned down three of the 19 runners who have tried to steal on her in 2025.
The Sooners will also have to deal with the stress of facing elimination for the first time,
A year ago, OU bounced back to beat Florida in an elimination game on its way to a fourth-straight title.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oregon
- When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
- Channel: ESPN2
There are pieces who return from that spot — Cydney Sanders, Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Hannah Coor, Maya Bland, Kierston Deal, Paytn Monticelli and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas — and so the message will be one the Sooners have preached all year.
“We're just ready to come out and compete again,” Parker said. “We're ready.”
But Gasso is mindful that there are a slew of new pieces who have yet to have their backs against the wall at the WCWS.
“I’ve got to keep them grinding,” Gasso said. “I’ve got to keep them not getting caught up in what if or thinking about the outcome. I've got to keep these guys in the moment and make them believe.
“When you run into a saw like (Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan) — that's what it felt like. She was just chopping us up a bit. But I stood in front of these guys today, and I said: I've been waiting for this moment to see what this team is truly made of.”
Gasso will get to see what her team is made of, and what her former assistant is made of, on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Devon Park (ESPN2).
“I already know it's going to be done professionally and the right way. And that means a lot to me,” Gasso said. “If it's not going to be us, I want it to be them. I'll say that very clearly and out loud because they've lived in our program and their program, I think, might mimic us a little bit by the way she's coaching, but I take that as a complete honor.”