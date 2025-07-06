Sunday Offering: Oklahoma’s In-State Recruiting Slump Continues
The Sooners are less than eight weeks away from their 2025 season opener. With a new quarterback and new offensive coordinator, Oklahoma fans are cautiously optimistic for what the season holds after a 6-7 campaign in 2024.
With less than two months until the opener, OU’s coaches have been hard at work, trying to solidify future success.
Here’s the latest OU football recruiting news:
Sooners lose another in-state battle
Bixby athlete Braeden Presley chose Oklahoma State over Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Presley is the brother of former OSU wideouts Brennan and Braylin Presley. Brennan Presley signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Braylin Presley is entering his third year at Tulsa after beginning his college career at Oklahoma State.
Presley is rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 9 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2026. He also earned offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- OU Depth Chart: Who Will Emerge Opposite of Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas at Defensive End?
- Oklahoma Safety Jaydan Hardy Primed for Larger Role as Sophomore
- OU Depth Chart: Despite Sky-High Potential, Oklahoma Still Faces Depth Concerns
The Sooners have zero prospects from Oklahoma committed in the 2026 class, and they’re likely to end the cycle with the same number.
Oklahoma State has earned pledges from six players from the Sooner State, including 4-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton of Owasso, who is ranked the No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2026.
Still, OU has the No. 41 class in 247Sports’ 2026 team recruiting rankings with 14 commits, while the Cowboys are ranked No. 60 with 13.
2027 QB prospect earns All-America Game invite
Peyton Houston, a Class of 2027 quarterback prospect from Louisiana, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was selected to the 2026 Under Armour Next All-America Game.
Houston is a 4-star prospect and is the No. 14 quarterback from the 2027 class, per 247Sports. He visited Oklahoma on June 6, participating in the Brent Venables Football Camp that day.
As a sophomore at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Houston threw for 4,480 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. In addition to the Sooners, Houston has earned offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, USC, Texas A&M, Texas and Tennessee.
The Under Armour Next All-America Game is an annual showcase of the nation’s best high school players, featuring both seniors and juniors. The date and location of the 2026 game will be announced later on.
Sooners offer handful of 2027 prospects
Demarcus Brown, a Class of 2027 receiver from Virginia, announced an offer from Oklahoma.
Brown is listed at 6-4 and 180 pounds and is graded as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. He has earned offers from South Carolina, Cal, Virginia and Syracuse thus far.
Brown also plays basketball and averaged 15.3 points per game as a sophomore in 2024-25.
Defensive lineman Kadin Fife also announced an OU offer.
On3 has Fife rated as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. The Chattooga, GA, product has earned offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas.
The Sooners offered another defensive lineman from the 2027 class in Karlos May.
May, standing 6-4 and weighing 306 pounds, is unranked by 247Sports and On3, but he has earned offers from Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss, in addition to Oklahoma.