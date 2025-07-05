OU Depth Chart: Who Will Emerge Opposite of Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas at Defensive End?
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up Fall Camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
R Mason Thomas opted for one more year of college football instead of entering the NFL Draft, meaning Oklahoma has its marquee pass rusher to terrorize quarterbacks off the edge.
Neither head coach Brent Venables nor general manager Jim Nagy can contain their excitement about the defensive end who put it all together in the back half of 2024.
He posted career highs across the board, finishing with 23 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also forced a pair of fumbles and recovered two fumbles, including a scoop-and-score against LSU in the regular season finale.
Thomas has been building toward an impactful season like 2024.
He quickly made an impression on his teammates as a true freshman, and Thomas was on track to win a starting job ahead of the 2023 season before he sustained an injury to both ankles.
Now, he’s working to improve against the run to round out his game, but even if he’s the same player as he was in 2024, the Sooners will be more than fine on one end of the defensive line.
Who plays opposite Thomas will be the real battle to watch throughout fall camp.
Former 5-star Adepoju Adebawore suffered similar injury misfortune as Thomas did in his sophomore campaign.
Adebawore’s season got off to a rocky start when he sustained an ankle injury while stretching in the lead-up to Oklahoma’s season opener.
Though he ended up playing in 10 games, Adebawore struggled to make a major impact. He totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 2024, but with Ethan Downs graduating, the Sooners need Adebawore to take a major jump and live up to his billing out of high school.
Oklahoma landed Marvin Jones Jr. out of the transfer portal, who, like Adebawore, was highly touted as a high schooler. Still, he’s never quite lived up to the hype in previous stops at Georgia and Florida State.
Still, 2024 was the best year yet for Jones. In his lone year with the Seminoles, he tallied 25 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks while also forcing a fumble.
Jones won’t be surprised by the size and physicality of the SEC after two years with Georgia, and if things aren’t able to finally click, he still has a valuable role to play as a rotational piece.
The wild card at defensive end is redshirt sophomore Taylor Wein.
He’s been stuck behind established veterans so far at Oklahoma, so he’s been unable to make a real impact on the field. But Wein’s showings were one of the highlights of spring football, and there are snaps up for grabs if he can carry that level of play into fall camp leading up to the season.
Outside of the trio vying to round out the lineup opposite of Thomas, OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has a gaggle of young pieces hoping to play a role in 2025.
Danny Okoye has put on more weight, adding an explosive body that fires off the football as a redshirt freshman.
His classmate, Wyatt Gilmore, has also settled in after a year with the program, and local product Alex Shieldnight arrived as a true freshman and is willing to do anything to get onto the field for the Sooners.
With plenty of experience on the interior of the defensive line and talent at linebacker, the Sooners just need one guy to emerge alongside Thomas to solidify a talented front seven.