Sunday Offering: Several Key Football Recruits Visit Oklahoma’s Campus
With Oklahoma coach Brent Venables holding one of his football camps on Thursday, plenty of major recruits were on campus on that day and the rest of the week.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Offensive lineman Desmond Green of the Class of 2026 posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) from his OU visit.
Green is listed at 6-4.5 and 354 pounds. 247Sports has him rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 18 player in the 2026 class from South Carolina.
Oklahoma offered Green on June 19, 2024. The offensive lineman, who plays on the interior, has already taken official visits to Virginia Tech and Georgia, and he’s scheduled to officially visit Florida and South Carolina.
Edge rusher Matthew Nelson also visited campus on Friday.
Nelson is a product of Bryant, AR, and is currently unranked by 247Sports. His visit to Oklahoma was his first official visit, and he’s set for one at Tulane on June 12.
Cornerback Danny Odem of Orlando announced on Friday that he was also taking a weekend visit.
The defensive back is graded as a 4-star recruit and the No. 247 overall player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds.
In his first season at The First Academy — his junior year — Odem logged 45 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Odem’s trip to Norman is his first of five official visits in a two-week span. He’s also set to officially visit Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Nebraska.
Linebacker Liufau Loumoli took his first trip to Norman, and it ended with an offer to play for the Sooners.
Loumoli, a four-star player, announced that he received an OU offer after attending Thursday’s Brent Venables Football Camp. He is ranked as the No. 240 player in the 2027 class and the No. 16 linebacker by 247Sports.
Out of Sammamish, WA, Loumoli has also received offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Arizona State and USC.
Several other recruits earned offers at Thursday’s camp.
OU extended an offer to 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, who is from Owasso, OK. 247Sports hasn’t yet released rankings for the Class of 2028, but Compton-Nero has earned plenty of other high-profile offers, including Tennessee, SMU, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Joey Fleming also announced an offer. He is a 6-6 offensive lineman whose only other offer is from Jacksonville State.
Also from the 2028 class, tight end Tytan McNeal announced an offer. McNeal — listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds — has also gotten notice from Oregon, UCLA and SMU.
Oklahoma’s 2026 class is currently ranked 45th nationally. The Sooners have landed commitments from seven prospects in the class, with defensive lineman Brian Harris committing most recently in May.