'It's Different': Oklahoma QB Prospect Peyton Houston Raves About OU Visit, Camp Experience
NORMAN — Thursday’s Brent Venables Football Camp marked Peyton Houston’s sixth time visiting Oklahoma.
Houston is a 4-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2027 from Shreveport, LA. He went to OU’s game against Tennessee in the fall and has been to Norman plenty of times since.
This time, Houston competed alongside other high-caliber recruits in position drills at the camp led by OU’s football coach on Thursday.
Houston said this trip to Norman was just like his first five: memorable.
“We had a lot of dawgs out here to compete,” Houston said. “The coaches put us in a great position to learn, and that’s ultimately what these camps are about. Teaching us how to get to the next level, seeing where we stack up against the competition.”
247Sports has Houston ranked as the No. 199 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 14 quarterback. Houston is listed at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds.
As a sophomore at Evangel Christian Academy, Houston threw for 4,480 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions on 70 percent passing. He also rushed for 660 yards and seven touchdowns.
Though Houston’s numbers were stellar as a sophomore, he’s pinpointed areas of his game that need improvement before the 2025 fall.
“Right now I’m working on tightening up my mechanics, getting a quicker release,” Houston said. “I always work on getting bigger, stronger, faster.”
At Thursday’s camp, Houston was pleased with his overall performance. But he noted a handful of areas in which he could’ve done better.
“Going back home, I’m really going to work on my deep balls; I’m overthrowing a lot of those,” Houston said. “Working on being more consistent and knowing the receiver I’m throwing to. I had some good throws.”
Houston’s hometown, Shreveport, is less than six hours away from Norman. The young quarterback prospect has taken advantage of Norman’s proximity and fallen in love with OU’s football culture.
“It’s different, for sure,” Houston said. “It’s a great atmosphere. I’m ready to see what this new atmosphere looks like with the new coaching staff, too.”
Houston also believes that Oklahoma’s staff conducts itself on a spiritual basis — and that’s exactly what he’s looking for in a prospective program.
“They really believe in God here, and that’s what they build their program on,” Houston said. “That’s a big thing for me, I go to a Christian school. Knowing without God, I wouldn’t be in this position, going to a school with the same foundation is very big.”
Jaden O’Neal of the 2026 class is the only quarterback committed to OU in any future classes, and fellow 2026 prospect Bowe Bentley has announced that the Sooners are one of two finalists — along with LSU — in his recruitment.
The Sooners are far from the only school that has taken notice of Houston’s potential.
Houston has accrued dozens of offers, most of which have come from Power Four schools. He previously attended a camp at Texas and is scheduled to compete at Clemson and USC’s camps this summer.
Houston still has plenty of time to choose a program, as he’s entering his junior year. But when the time comes to choose, he will rely on his faith to make his decision clear.
“(Football’s) definitely big here in the south; there’s really no ties, though,” Houston said. “Wherever God calls me to be, that’s where I’m going to be.”