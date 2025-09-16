Takeaways From OU Coach Brent Venables' Press Conference Ahead Matchup With Auburn
NORMAN — With Oklahoma's SEC opener coming against Auburn on Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Sooners coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday.
The 11th-ranked Sooners (3-0) face Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.
Venables touched on plenty of topics — including Jackson Arnold's return to Norman, R Mason Thomas' status for Saturday's game, Troy Everett's injury and more.
Here are four takeaways from Venables' press conference:
Brent Venables: R Mason Thomas Will Miss First Half vs. Auburn
The Sooners will be without defensive end R Mason Thomas for the first half Saturday after Thomas was ejected for targeting early in the second half vs. Temple.
Venables confirmed Thomas' status Tuesday after appealing with the SEC to get the ruling overturned.
With Thomas out, Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and potentially Danny Okoye figure to get more playing time there with Marvin Jones Jr. on the other side.
"We've been playing a bunch of guys," Venables said. "Danny is back here this week. Guys got to hold it down. I've got no doubt they will."
Venables praised the improvement of former five-star prospect Adebawore.
"I think he's a poster child for what development looks like," Venables said. "... P.J.'s a much different player than he was two years ago. ... He's got the discipline to get into that process a little more consistency and his results are reflective of a more consistent process. ... We need him."
Jake Maikkula to Take Bigger Role With Troy Everett Injury
With Troy Everett out for the season, Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula's importance on the offensive line grows.
Maikkula has started the last two games after Everett started the opener at center.
"Feel OK," Venables said of the depth at the position. "Not many teams are going to have three or four centers. We've got a good plan to address that at some point in time. We'll be fine."
Freshman Owen Hollenbeck is listed as Maikkula's backup.
Venables: Jackson Arnold the Same Player he was at OU
Venables didn't have a ton to say about Arnold, who started nine games for the Sooners last season before transferring to Auburn.
"He's playing really, really well," Venables said, while also ticking off some of Arnold's stats.
Arnold has thrown for 501 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his passes. He's also run for 192 yards and four touchdowns.
Venables said there wasn't any differences he's seen in Arnold from last season to this season.
"I think he's the same guy," Venables said. "I think he's got a healthy football team around him. ... People around him are good. Can't play quarterback by yourself."
The Sooners struggled offensively under Arnold last season, though injuries to the wide receiver corps, struggles on the offensive line and an ineffective running game were big pieces to those issues as well.
"Obviously things worked out well for him and us both," Venables said. "Those are things that are never easy. That's just the enviornment that we're in."
Sooners' Defense Continues to Grow Understanding
Through three games, OU's defense has allowed just one touchdown and 27 total first downs.
The Sooners haven't allowed that few touchdowns in their first three games since 1989 and haven't allowed 27 or fewer first downs in their first three games since 1985.
OU is dominating defensively despite not forcing any turnovers.
"I don't know if there was an exact moment but we got better when guys started understanding defense, tracking angles," Venables said. "... I really feel like the understanding of coverage, zone, man, where your help is, closing space (is key). The more intelligent we've got, the more you develop fundamentals, (the better you get)."