With Experience Brings Leadership for Oklahoma Running Back Jovantae Barnes

Jovantae Barnes has approached his senior year at Oklahoma with a leadership mentality.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes / Carson Field, Sooners on SI
With the Auburn Tigers coming to Norman (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, everyone wants to know about a former Sooner quarterback making his return to Owen Field. Jackson Arnold is the latest example of the current state of things when it comes to college football. Players come and go like the seasons.

Robert Spears-Jennings wasn't being rude when he described how some players view the fluid nature of the sport.

"This is my fourth year here," Spears-Jennings said Monday following practice when asked about playing an old teammate seemingly every year. "It's kind of common. It's not as weird as it would have been back when it (the transfer portal) first started."

Jovantae Barnes, a senior running back who has seen his role morph year-to-year, is taking a different approach. Not just in his career, which is becoming more rare as we get deeper into this transfer portal era. Barnes' four years with Oklahoma has led to a different approach: Leadership and guidance with the young Sooner backs.

Oklahoma Sooners, Jovantae Barne
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes celebrates a touchdown against Temple. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This isn't to say Barnes is only coaching and praising from the sidelines. Barnes' on-the-field role has remained steady in 2025, averaging 22 snaps a game per Pro Football Focus. When the Sooners have needed a tough yard or found themselves in a passing down on third and long, Barnes has typically been out there as a reliable force.

But the emergence of freshman back Tory Blaylock has led to less of a reduced role for Barnes, but an increased role for the now-reigning SEC Freshman of the Week.

Barnes hasn't taken this poorly. That's not how a senior who's stuck it out with the program he fought and bled for over four years would have it. Instead, Barnes saw the spark in Blaylock early on in the offseason and provided his own form of senior leadership.

"I'm excited for Tory Blaylock," Barnes said. "I've been seeing that since spring ball when he first came in. I took him under my wing. I've always loved his confidence and his attitude. I'm proud of where he's at right now and happy for his future."

But Barnes knows that if this is going to become a special season, they're going to need to rely on more than just one man. The Las Vegas native knows that thanks to his first three years where the Sooners' ground game could be best described as "by committee."

Oklahoma Sooners, Jovantae Barne
Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes carries the ball against Michigan. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're going to need everybody," Barnes said. "Regardless of who's playing good or who's not, we're going to need everybody at the end of the day. I don't see anyone with a sad face or anything like that.

"It's a long season. DeMarco (Murray) just told us that," Barnes added.

Three games in, nine more to go. A long season still ahead for Oklahoma, who now balances youthful, exciting talent with seasoned-experience.

"Everybody is doing a good job coming in with a positive attitude," Barnes said. "You have to make sure you're ready."

