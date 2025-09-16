All Sooners

With Keontez Lewis' Status in the Air, Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Trusts His Receivers

Three games into the season, Oklahoma's offensive coordinator is already confident in his receiver corps if one guy has to miss time.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI
Late in the first half of last Saturday's 42-3 win over the Temple Owls, John Mateer threw a shallow crosser to Keontez Lewis. The pass resulted in Mateer's lone interception of the day and the loss of Lewis for the rest of the game following a collision with a Temple defender on the route.

Lewis has been a bright spot on a great offensive debut under coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Lewis' 15 catches is second on the team behind Deion Burks with his two touchdowns tied for first among all Sooner pass catchers.

His status for Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers (2:30 p.m. CT) is still in question. Last night during his weekly coach's show on Monday, Brent Venables didn't provide any concrete update regarding Lewis' immediate return.

“We expect for him to hopefully be back,” Venables said Monday. “So, we’ll see.”

Keontez Lewis, Oklahoma Sooners
Aug 30, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis (9) makes a leaping catch for a touchdown against the Illinois State Redbirds during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Losing Lewis would be a blow to the Oklahoma passing attack, but Arbuckle doesn't seem worried.

"I trust our receiver room," Arbuckle said during his weekly Tuesday press conference. "Zion Kearney has shown that he can go in the game and make an impact. Ivan Carreon, just like throughout all fall camp, was maybe the most consistent guy out there. So, with or without Keontez, I feel great about our receiver room as a whole."

There's reason for that trust and optimism.

While last season was something OU wants to distance itself from — and has in many ways already —  Kearney showed flashes in 2024. Through an offensive coaching change and a fresh offseason, Kearney was able to make it onto the field against Temple and register two catches for 31 yards. Per Pro Football Focus, his 14 snaps against Temple were the most he's seen the field by far. He'd only played one snap in the Sooners' season opener against Illinois State.

Carreon also saw extended action against Temple, and if Lewis isn't able to play on Saturday, the second-year pass catcher could see that role increase even more.

Arbuckle is also confident in transfer receiver Javonnie Gibson. While his status is in a similar state as Lewis, Gibson is still waiting to make his season debut with Oklahoma. Whenever that may be, Arbuckle trusts the 6-foot-2-inch receiver to be ready to plug and play.

Zion Kearney, Oklahoma Sooner
Zion Kearney (7) runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Javonnie's self-motivated, and he loves football, and he's ready to play football," Arbuckle said. "So really, keeping him engaged hasn't been that much of a challenge. He sits back there every day with the practice script in his hand, getting the mental reps that he needs. Really attentive, asks good questions in his position meetings.

"So whenever the moment comes for him to be back, I think he'll be ready for it just for the way that he's gone about this whole process," Arbuckle added.

Between Burks and the emergence of Jaren Kanak as a downthe field threat, paired with the abilities of Mateer and Tory Blaylock out of the backfield, the Sooners will have options in the event Lewis isn't able to make it to field. Options that Arbuckle is confident in.

BRADY TRANTHAM

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.

