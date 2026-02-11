Norman, Stillwater Mayors Working to Renew Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Rivalry

The Norman and Stillwater local governments are working to resurrect the Bedlam Series for football.

Norman mayor Stephen Tyler Holman revealed during Tuesday’s city council meeting that he and Stillwater mayor Will Joyce have co-created legislation that would force Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to battle annually in football.

“The mayor of Stillwater and I got together and co-authored a piece of legislation that for economic development purposes under state law to require OU and OSU to play a football game every season, home and home,” Holman said in a clip obtained by OU Daily’s Willie Gillespie.

Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman and the Stillwater mayor co-authored legislation that, if it passes the state legislature, would ensure a yearly Bedlam football game.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/QWEk0GN8re — OU Daily (@OUDaily) February 11, 2026

Per Holman, the piece of legislation did not receive any opposition locally.

“It passed the body unanimously with no debate, so it will go to the legislature for consideration, whether it actually happens or not…” Holman said.

Oklahoma will host UTEP and New Mexico for its two home non-conference games in 2026, while the Sooners will battle Michigan on the road after those contests.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

How Transfer WR Trell Harris Can Become a Superstar for Oklahoma

Why Oklahoma Should Continue Pursuit of 5-star Texas Tech DL Commit

Why Oklahoma Transfer DL Bishop Thomas Could Have 'Utility' Role for Sooners

“A non-conference game against OSU would be much more beneficial to the local Norman economy than playing New Mexico or UTEP,” Holman said.

Oklahoma State will host Oregon and Murray State in the non-conference in addition to its road game at Tulsa. While Oregon will certainly be a money generator for OSU and Stillwater’s economy, not many non-conference games will be as notable as that one.

Norman’s mayor sees how reviving the Bedlam Series would conversely help Stillwater.

“Same thing for Stillwater,” Holman said. “It would be much more beneficial for their local economy to have OU come visit every other season.”

The Bedlam Series’ annual football matchups concluded in 2023, OU’s final season in the Big 12. The Sooners hold a commanding 91-20-7 lead in the all-time series, though the Cowboys won two of the final three meetings, including their 27-24 victory in 2023.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have continued to play non-conference contests in other sports.

The schools competed in men’s and women’s basketball at the Paycom Center — home to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder — in December, with the Sooners winning both contests of the Dec. 13 doubleheader. Oklahoma’s baseball team will face OSU on Saturday in Arlington, TX, before the teams square off again in Tulsa on April 14. OU will play against Oklahoma State in softball on April 14 at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park.