The Good and the Bad Surrounding Oklahoma's Three Burning Questions on Defense

Despite the number of questions surrounding Oklahoma's offense heading into 2026, there are plenty of questions for the other side of the ball.

Confidence is high for the defense. That tends to happen when Brent Venables is running it. But the fifth year head coach would be the first to tell you that last year's defense that finished ranked No. 4 in ESPN's SP+ ratings is not walking through the door into 2026.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the defense will be worse. On the contrary, they stand to be even better than a year prior.

In order for that to happen, they'll have to answer these three questions — should they fail to answer them, the consequences could be impactful.

Question 1: Does OU Have Defensive Line Depth?

Answer: Yes

Oklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer throws as defensive lineman Nigel Smith gives pressure. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It's a big question for the Sooners' defense. Gone are Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams and with them superb play and the ability for Oklahoma to keep fresh legs on the interiror throughout a game.

No one questions David Stone or Jayden Jackson's play — they're both All-American caliber. But the players behind them are both inexperienced and young. Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson have impressed throughout winter and spring, but you never know until the games start.

But if Smith and Wilson prove themselves, Oklahoma will have the best defensive line in the SEC and more than likely, the nation.

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Question 1: Does OU Have Defensive Line Depth?

Answer: No

Maybe it's not a bad thing to play more Stone and Jackson?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson (65) tackles Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Venables wants depth, however. While the prospect of Stone and Jackson gaining more snaps due to a lack of proven depth sounds intriguing — more stats — if Venables thinks it's a bad idea, he's probably right.

Jackson, specifically, has struggled to stay healthy for a full season. It's difficult to ask any player to avoid injury throughout an SEC schedule, but Jackson's importance to the defense means nagging ailments are detriments.

Last season, Jackson did not play much of the final three games of the regular season. His absence was felt, however, OU was stacked that it didn't matter. If he deals with injury again and others have not stepped up, Oklahoma may lose footing on their strength.

Question 2: Does Oklahoma Have a Butkus Winner?

Answer: Yes

Take your pick between Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke.

linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) hugs linebacker Kip Lewis (10) before the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Venables and Jim Nagy certainly think so. What would a Butkus Award winner actually mean for this defense? SImple: The defense would be the unquestioned elite collection in the country.

With a strong defensive line, Lewis or Heinecke will have plenty of opportunities to make their precense known. While linebacker play has been outstanding under Venables, there is certainly room for an all-star level of play.

Question 2: Does Oklahoma Have a Butkus Winner?

Answer: No

Perhaps the least impactful of the questions. Lewis or Heinecke not being singled out for an award would mean very little for the defense as a whole.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) celebrates with Kip Lewis (10) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danny Stutsman didn't win a Butkus Award. Neither did Curtis Lofton or Rufus Alexander. Sometimes, the scheme takes away from individual success.

Stutsman and Lewis have played up to the level worthy of a Butkus mention. A lack of hardware means very little for the Sooners' defense.

Question 3: Does Oklahoma's Defense Take a Step Back?

Answer: Yes

This would be disasterous.

The "step back" implies something noticable. Moving from a top-five SP+ defense to a top-10 SP+ defense is a step back but most would welcome the consistency.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on during one of OU's elite prospect camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On S

The reason this could lead to disaster is that the offense is still in a wait-and-see mode. They have so many questions to answer before anyone could feel confident that they can overcome a slip by the defense.

If the offense is still stuck in the mud, and the defense is unable to save them like a few times in 2025, then 7-5 or 8-4 becomes a reality very quickly.

Question 3: Does Oklahoma's Defense Take a Step Back?

Answer: No

Punch a playoff ticket — the Sooners are back in it.

An elite defense, coupled with a growing offense, will win a lot of games. This would signal that Venables didn't just find lightning in a bottle with the depth of last year's defense. Venables' and this staff's ability to develop both recruited players from high school and the transfer portal would gurantee that the job has been done on that side of the ball.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy talk during one of the Sooners' elite prospect camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Opposing offenses would come to fear the Oklahoma defense. It would keep OU in any game should John Mateer or the offense have a bad day at the office.