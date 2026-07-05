The Holiday Weekend Provided Oklahoma Fireworks on the Recruiting Trail

Oklahoma’s holiday weekend started off with some fireworks.

The Sooners landed quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, giving their 2028 class a big arm and a centerpiece to recruit around.

It wasn’t the perfect week for OU on the recruiting trail, but the big ending ensured that head coach Brent Venables, general manager Jim Nagy and the entire recruiting apparatus will carry momentum throughout July.

Without a Wolf

Oklahoma has stepped into Utah and made real inroads, landing athlete Bode Sparrow and edge rusher Krew Jones in the 2027 class after signing offensive lineman Darius Afalava in the 2025 class, but OU fell short of adding a third from The Beehive State.

BYU landed the commitment of 4-star edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm on Thursday to keep the talented piece home.

The Sooners are still in good hands.

Along with Jones, OU also has Bryant, AR, edge rusher Samuel Nelson committed, the brother of true freshman Matthew Nelson.

Including the upcoming 2026 season, the Sooners potentially still have two years left with Taylor Wein and Adepoju Adebawore and three years left with Danny Okoye, meaning opposing quarterbacks won’t be able to rest easy when they see Oklahoma take the field.

2028’s North Star

Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri committed to Oklahoma on Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a whirlwind few weeks, Tagliaferri found his home with the Sooners.

He initially committed to Notre Dame on June 25 before stepping away from that verbal pledge on July 1.

Days later, the Oradell, NJ, product became a Sooner.

Tagliaferri’s impressive arm strength has excited many throughout his recruitment, and he’s rated as the No. 205-overall recruit by 247Sports’ Composite Ranking and he’s ranked as the No. 14 quarterback. He’s rated as the No. 215-overall player and the No. 13 quarterback in the Rivals Industry Rating.

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With Jamison Roberts also in the boat, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle now has his signal-caller for the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes on board.

Both stand 6-foot-2 and have nice physical skills to complement their arm talent — a combo that Arbuckle and OU’s offensive staff should be able to get the best out of after John Mateer departs.

Following the weekend’s action, Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked sixth by Rivals and third in the SEC, and the class is holding as the No. 5 class in 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings, trailing Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oregon and Miami and sitting one spot ahead of Texas.