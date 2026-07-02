Oklahoma Unable to Complete Utah Hat Trick as Blue-Chip DE Chooses Big 12 School

The Sooners’ recruiting territory has expanded into the western United States, but it appears they’ll have to settle with just two 2027 commits from Utah.

Consensus 4-star edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm, a native of Spanish Fork, UT, chose BYU over Oklahoma on Thursday, per a report from Greg Biggins of Rivals.

Wolfgramm is listed at 6-3 and 245 pounds. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 105 overall prospect and the No. 13 edge rusher from the Class of 2027.

In only eight games for Maple Mountain High School in 2025, Wolfgramm registered 36 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. That exceptional campaign followed his sophomore season in which he logged 34 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Oklahoma joined the race for Wolfgramm later than most schools, as he received his offer from the Sooners on March 31. OU, though, evidently made a strong impression on the budding defensive end.

Wolfgramm took an official visit to Norman from May 29-31. OU is one of just five schools that Wolfgramm officially visited, along with BYU, UCLA, Utah and Cal.

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He praised his trip to Oklahoma just weeks after his visit.

“What appeals to me about Oklahoma is how family-oriented they are,” Wolfgramm told Sooners On SI. “The times I went there, I felt at home. That starts with the staff, the players they have and the players they bring in.”

Ultimately, Wolfgramm has decided that BYU is the school that will best serve his needs.

The edge rusher will join a Cougars team that has been toward the top of the Big 12 standings recently. BYU reached the Big 12 Championship Game in 2025, and the Cougars finished the year with an 11-2 record.

Wolfgramm could have become the third player from Utah to commit to OU from the 2027 cycle. Safety Bode Sparrow pledged to Oklahoma last week, while edge rusher Krew Jones committed to the program in November 2025.

Even after Wolfgramm’s reported decision to play elsewhere, the Sooners’ 2027 class is still in stellar shape. Oklahoma is ranked No. 4 nationally in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings with 26 commits. Of the Sooners’ 26 pledges, 10 of them are rated as 4-star prospects, while two of them — cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. and offensive lineman Kaeden Penny — are 5-stars.