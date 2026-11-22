NORMAN — The Sooners clinched a winning season on Saturday.

Oklahoma defeated Texas A&M 28-7 to improve to 7-4. The Sooners won’t be in the College Football Playoff, but they have rounded off three wins in a row after falling to 4-4 after their loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31.

Now, OU will look to get one more win to improve its bowl game possibilities.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s win over the Aggies:

Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart scrambles against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M got the ball first and went three-and-out. Running back KJ Edwards got four yards on first down before Aggies quarterback Brady Hart threw back-to-back incompletions.

Oklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone gets pushed out of bounds against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s first drive started on its own 22-yard line. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer found wideout Parker Livingstone for completions of nine yards and 12 yards, respectively. Mateer had another opportunity to find Livingstone on third-and-long, but he airmailed his target, forcing the Sooners to punt.

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein hits Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M’s offense didn’t do much to get in a rhythm on its second drive — but the Sooners handed the Aggies a couple of lifelines. Michael Boganowski and Taylor Wein both committed personal fouls to keep their drive going.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke drops a would-be interception against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke logs a tackle for loss against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

As a result of the OU penalties, Texas A&M got to the Sooners’ 42-yard line. On first-and-10, OU linebacker Owen Heinecke dropped a would-be interception. Heinecke, though, redeemed himself on the next play and stopped Edwards for a four-yard loss. Texas A&M punted just two plays later.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares to pass against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma moved the ball zero yards on its second drive. Mateer nearly threw an interception on third-and-10, but the Aggies defensive backs couldn’t come down with the ball.

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver makes a catch against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After the Sooners’ quick drive, Texas A&M took over at the 50-yard line with 5:18 left in the first quarter. Hart found wide receiver Mario Craver for a first down to move the Aggies to the OU 34-yard line.

Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton tries to make a catch against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein tries to tackle Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Two plays after Craver’s catch, Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton appeared to log a chunk play on the sideline, but he was called for a questionable pass interference penalty. The Aggies’ drive stalled after that, and they punted.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s third drive started well, as Mateer rushed for 15 yards to get the Sooners away from their own end zone. But the quarterback threw back-to-back incompletions later on the drive, and OU punted with five seconds left in the first quarter.

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver catches a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton celebrates with KJ Edwards after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Aggies started their drive at their own four-yard line, but they quickly moved the ball down the field. Hart connected with Craver for a 39-yard pickup and got to Oklahoma’s 36-yard line. On the very next play, Hart threw a deep ball to Horton, who came down with a catch for a touchdown to give Texas A&M the lead with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Mateer continued to use his legs after Texas A&M’s touchdown. He opened the Sooners’ drive with a 25-yard run, and running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. followed that up with a 19-yard scamper to the Aggies’ 29-yard line.

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen drops a pass against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M defensive end Marco Jones logs an interception against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU got one more first down after Hatton’s run before Mateer targeted tight end Hayden Hansen in the end zone. The ball was deflected out of Hansen’s hands and into the hands of Texas A&M edge rusher Marco Jones, who secured the interception.

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer fumbles against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M defensive back Tawfiq Byard celebrates after recovering a fumble against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners’ defense forced another quick stop, and OU took over at its own 35-yard line. Rushes from Lloyd Avant got the Sooners to the Aggies’ 39-yard line. But right as the Sooners began to move the ball, Texas A&M’s TJ Searcy forced Mateer to fumble, and Aggies defensive back Tawfiq Byard recovered.

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski tackles Texas A&M's Carsyn Baker. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M once again didn’t take advantage of the takeaway. The Aggies went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Oklahoma with 1:44 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer leads the team in a huddle against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer passes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

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Oklahoma’s final drive of the first half started at its own eight-yard line. The Sooners moved the ball methodically down the field, thanks to plays longer than 10 yards from Livingstone and tight end Rocky Beers. With 27 seconds left in the second quarter, Mateer found Elijah Thomas for a 38-yard completion.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer breaks a tackle against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers catches a touchdown pass against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After Thomas’ explosive play, the Sooners cashed in. Mateer hit Beers for a four-yard touchdown pass to tie the game right before halftime.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scans the Texas A&M defense before a snap. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock gets tackled against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU gained eight yards on its first two plays of the third quarter. But running back Tory Blaylock was stuffed on third-and-short, and the Sooners sent out their punt team.

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver runs after making a catch against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M’s first play of the second half went for 17 yards on a pass from Hart to Craver. But the Aggies gained only three yards on their next three plays and ended the drive with a punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hands off to running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners looked like they might again have to punt from deep in their own territory. But the Aggies were called for pass interference on a throw intended for Isaiah Sategna. Oklahoma’s drive eventually stalled, but the Sooners at least punted from a more comfortable spot.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke makes a tackle against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Aggies’ last drive of the third quarter started at their own 37 — and they weren’t able to creep into OU territory. OU defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe sacked Hart to help put an end to Texas A&M’s possession.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna makes a catch against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers makes a catch against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Texas A&M punter Tyler White pinned OU at its own four-yard line — but the Sooners were able to flip the field. Mateer found Sategna in stride for a 33-yard gain to start the drive. Later in the drive, Beers moved the chains himself with catches of 11 and 19 yards. Oklahoma had possession at Texas A&M’s 19-yard line by the time the third quarter ended.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares for a snap against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock scores a touchdown against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s methodical drive ended with the Sooners taking their first lead of the game. Mateer completed a pass to Blaylock for five yards to put them in front 14-7 with 13:13 left in the game.

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver runs after making a catch against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone celebrates after logging a sack against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone celebrates after logging a sack against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Craver once again proved to be Texas A&M’s most valuable offensive weapon, as he moved the ball 13 yards early in the Aggies ensuing drive. But once again, the Aggies’ offense fell flat. Back-to-back pre-snap penalties made it third-and-long, and OU defensive tackle David Stone came through with a sack to force another punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets tackled against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU had an opportunity to extend its lead after Texas A&M’s punt, but the Sooners had to wait to do so. A long Mateer run was called back, due to a holding penalty, and the Sooners gave the Aggies the ball back with 4:46 remaining.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates after making a tackle against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory logs an interception against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory returns an interception against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

On Texas A&M’s first play after the punt, linebacker Kip Lewis tackled Edwards for no gain. And one play later, defensive back Courtland Guillory intercepted Hart and returned it for 20 yards.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares to throw against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a touchdown pass against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates with Michael Fasusi and Heath Ozaeta after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners scored on their first offensive play after Guillory’s interception. Mateer launched a pass to a wide-open Sategna, who scored to make it 21-7 in favor of the Sooners.

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates after pressuring Texas A&M's Brady Hart. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates after a fourth-down stop against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Between the two-touchdown deficit and Texas A&M’s offensive woes, the game was realistically out of reach for the Aggies. But they got the ball back with 3:43 remaining. Hart threw two incompletions before the Aggies rushed for one yard on third-and-10. OU defensive end Danny Okoye then hurried Hart and forced an incompletion, and the Sooners took over on downs.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners ran seven plays while trying to run out the clock. Texas A&M continued to call timeouts despite their two-score deficit. And as a result, Mateer rushed for a touchdown with 22 seconds left to make the final score 28-7.

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