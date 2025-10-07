The Sooners’ Texas Game Plan: Don’t Let ‘Oklahoma Beat Oklahoma’
NORMAN — Ben Arbuckle's offense has been impressive in No. 6-ranked Oklahoma's first five games. The Sooners have put the nightmares of 2024 behind them and Arbuckle's leadership, along with quarterback John Mateer, have carried the banner for the improvement.
But that improvement hasn't meant that OU is where they want to be. On the contrary, Oklahoma's offensive 2025 campaign can be categorized simply as good, but not great. ESPN’s SP+ ranks Oklahoma fourth overall, but their offense holds a 23 rating — the lowest among teams in the top 10.
The Sooners' ability to leave some meat on the bone on offense showed itself in their games against Michigan and Auburn. In both games, Oklahoma had chances to pull away, but turnovers, offensive stalls, and inconsistent rushing kept the Wolverines and Tigers in the game.
Jaran Kanak spoke at length on the team seeing this as a point of emphasis.
"We're going to revert back to our standards," Kanak said Monday. "We're going to do what we do.
"Don't let Oklahoma beat Oklahoma," he added.
That was the prevailing thought during those Michigan and Auburn games. OU's game against the Wolverines in week two was the coming-out party for the defense and Mateer's ability. Three of OU's 10 possessions (not including the final possession where the Sooners took a knee), ended in a three-and-out. Mateer threw an interception in Oklahoma's third possession in just two plays.
It was slightly worse against Auburn. Five of OU's 12 drives ended in a three-and-out. The Sooners' offense also forfeited a promising chance to put more points on the board with a Mateer fumble.
Now, Michigan and Auburn's defenses had a lot to say about those mistakes and empty possessions. Both defenses hold a top-15 rating per SP+, with the Wolverines boasting the seventh-best defense.
"It's the mentality going into (practice)," Kanak said. "What we do, and how we do it, being keen on our details and not shooting ourselves in the foot. In football, if you can worry on just not beating yourself, you're going to have a chance."
Kanak understands it. OU shot itself in the foot with stagnant possessions and self-inflicted mistakes in its two biggest games. While Oklahoma played well enough to win, unforced errors made the offense make plays late in games that didn't need to be that dramatic.
That cannot happen in the Cotton Bowl.
OU has avoided failure from those empty possessions and mistakes thanks to the defense. Oklahoma has only trailed once all season — against Auburn in the fourth quarter. The Sooners' defense this year has surrendered only six points immediately following a turnover, thanks to two Mateer interceptions deep in Oklahoma territory.
One of the leaders of that defense, linebacker Kobie McKinzie offered insight from the defensive perspective.
"Yeah, you know, if we keep the ball in front of us, like I said, man, we should be just fine," McKinzie said Monday. "And if we don't, they become truly one of the best offenses in the country. So, when you don't do your job and you don't do what you're supposed to do on that certain play, they can expose you and they can take over for you."
The message is clear: the Sooners must avoid self-inflicted mistakes. If the offense can maintain consistency and the defense holds strong, Oklahoma has a real shot at continuing its ascent in 2025. But the margin for error is slim, especially with the unknown status at quarterback going into the Red River Rivalry.