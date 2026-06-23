These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Florida

Oklahoma has many firsts in 2026. One of the more exciting ones will be the Sooners' first trip to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators. It will mark the first ever regular season meeting between the two programs.

With Tuscaloosa, Knoxville and Athens out of the way by this game, Oklahoma will have went to the four main SEC cathedrals when they travel to Florida.

Last year, OU's run through November catapulted them to the College Football Playoff. 2026's November slate may be just as daunting as 2025 and it will start in Gainseville.

Sooners On SI is knocking through matchups Oklahoma must win in order to achieve victory. Every SEC game plus Michigan will be examined.

Minor Matchup: Tate Sandell vs. The Swamp

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares to kick in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Tate Sandell won Oklahoma its first Lou Groza Award in large part due to his exceptional performance on the road in Knoxville. You never want to live and die by field goals on the road, but OU may very well have to when they go up against Florida.

Sandell is a weapon and Brent Venables is confident in using him in tight ball games. First year head coach Jon Sumrall has already played Oklahoma into a tight one-score ball game during the Venables' era. Considering Florida's own schedule, OU may be their last chance at salvaging a strong start to the Sumrall era.

Thast's where Sandell can be the antidote to a sloppy game should it occur. In a game where the Sooner offense struggles to string together successful sequences of plays, Sandell's long-leg and short-pants may be called upon again in a hostile environment.

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Major Matchup: OU Running Backs vs. Florida Rush Defense

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

In this game with the potential for sloppy play and few offensive explosions — the Sooner ground game will have to earn its seal of approval in the Swamp.

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock, if healthy, have proven to be capable backs in college. Robinson has even flashed consistent big-play ability when he is near 100 percent. A few long runs could be the difference in a sloppy ball game.

But this may be an all-hands-on-deck game. That includes freshman backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker. Transfer back Lloyd Avant will also be leaned on heavily as the Sooners try to navigate one of the toughest places to play in the country.