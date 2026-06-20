These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

Oklahoma is still new to this whole SEC thing. With that comes first time opponents and matchups.

The Sooners and Kentucky Wildcats have met three times before. The first coming in the 1951 Sugar Bowl where Bear Bryant's Wildcats upset the already-awarded national champion Sooners 13-7. OU and UK had a home-and-home in 1980 and 1982, with Barry Switzer's team winning both.

Times have changed, but the Sooners are still a great program that have high expectations — expectations that include taking care of business against a team like first-year coach Will Stein will roll into Norman with.

Sooners On SI continues its series of examining matchups Oklahoma must win in order to achieve victory. Every conference game and the Michigan contest will be examined.

Oklahoma defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and David Stone talk during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Minor Matchup: OU Interior Defensive Line vs. Kentucky Run Game

Stein is known more for his passing offenses, but his first year in Lexington may rely heavily on the ground game to keep games within striking distance.

Kentucky went out and got a few running backs — like former Sooner running back Jovantae Barnes. In order for OU to show their advantage in talent, they must win the battle up front and force the Wildcats into uncomfortable positions.

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David Stone and Jayden Jackson can dominate games against higher-end offensive lines. Their performance against Kentucky would go a long way in showing Stein that his rebuilding job in Lexington will require patience.

By now, reserve linemen Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson should have already announced themselves. But both players are young and inexperienced and may require time. The early season hurdles against stiff competition may lead to a second half surge by both players — starting with Kentucky.

Major Matchup: OU Running Game vs. Kentucky Run Defense

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson | Carson Field, Sooners On S

John Mateer has already been asked to go supernova twice heading into OU's home date with the Wildcats. Due to Oklahoma's sizable talent advantage, it may be best for the quarterback to take a passive approach and allow the run game to lead the offense.

Whomever is healthy between Xavier Robinson or Tory Blaylock — a factor that can't be ignored until either back strings together a season of uninterrupted play — should find success early and often against Kentucky.

This would also be a good opportunity for new running backs coach Deland McCullough to begin rotating the young backs like Jonathan Hatton Jr. or DeZephen Walker onto the field. It is likely that McCullough relied heavily on Robinson or Blaylock during OU's three-game battles with Michigan, Georgia and Texas.

In order to keep the starters healthy, Kentucky could be a good opportunity for the younger backs to show out.