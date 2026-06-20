These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Kentucky
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Oklahoma is still new to this whole SEC thing. With that comes first time opponents and matchups.
The Sooners and Kentucky Wildcats have met three times before. The first coming in the 1951 Sugar Bowl where Bear Bryant's Wildcats upset the already-awarded national champion Sooners 13-7. OU and UK had a home-and-home in 1980 and 1982, with Barry Switzer's team winning both.
Times have changed, but the Sooners are still a great program that have high expectations — expectations that include taking care of business against a team like first-year coach Will Stein will roll into Norman with.
Sooners On SI continues its series of examining matchups Oklahoma must win in order to achieve victory. Every conference game and the Michigan contest will be examined.
Minor Matchup: OU Interior Defensive Line vs. Kentucky Run Game
Stein is known more for his passing offenses, but his first year in Lexington may rely heavily on the ground game to keep games within striking distance.
Kentucky went out and got a few running backs — like former Sooner running back Jovantae Barnes. In order for OU to show their advantage in talent, they must win the battle up front and force the Wildcats into uncomfortable positions.
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David Stone and Jayden Jackson can dominate games against higher-end offensive lines. Their performance against Kentucky would go a long way in showing Stein that his rebuilding job in Lexington will require patience.
By now, reserve linemen Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson should have already announced themselves. But both players are young and inexperienced and may require time. The early season hurdles against stiff competition may lead to a second half surge by both players — starting with Kentucky.
Major Matchup: OU Running Game vs. Kentucky Run Defense
John Mateer has already been asked to go supernova twice heading into OU's home date with the Wildcats. Due to Oklahoma's sizable talent advantage, it may be best for the quarterback to take a passive approach and allow the run game to lead the offense.
Whomever is healthy between Xavier Robinson or Tory Blaylock — a factor that can't be ignored until either back strings together a season of uninterrupted play — should find success early and often against Kentucky.
This would also be a good opportunity for new running backs coach Deland McCullough to begin rotating the young backs like Jonathan Hatton Jr. or DeZephen Walker onto the field. It is likely that McCullough relied heavily on Robinson or Blaylock during OU's three-game battles with Michigan, Georgia and Texas.
In order to keep the starters healthy, Kentucky could be a good opportunity for the younger backs to show out.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.