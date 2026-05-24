These Third Year Oklahoma Defenders Could Breakout in Brent Venables' System

Obvious statement: You improve the longer you work at something.

That tends to be forgotten in sports, specifically at a place like Oklahoma, where success is demanded on day one. But the fact remains that even in today's fast-paced college football landscape, more time in a particular system gives you a chance to make a larger impact.

Brent Venables has made a career as a defensive coach who develops talent. For every five-star talent who was a playmaker on day one, Venables has a few dozen or so players that exploded in their third year in the program.

The 2026 Sooners have a few candidates of players entering their third year in the program. Who will make a meaningful impact as a veteran like other players from the past?

Past Examples

In 2024, several players annouced themselves as high-level players with a few seasons under their belt.

Danny Stutsman was already a star by 2024, but his status rose to that of an NFL talent with another 100-plus tackles season and an All-American nod.

Stutsman needed those first two seasons under Venables. In 2022, Stutsman actually had his best statistical season with 125 combined tackles. But fatigue would often haunt the talented linebacker with Stutsman having to play the majority of snaps with little depth behind him.

2023 was hampered by a nagging ankle injury that knocked him out of two of the Sooners' three losses that year. In 2024, Stutsman helped set the tone for the program in a new conference with eight tackles for loss and 109 tackles.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Robert Spears-Jennings only knew Venables' coaching during his time as a Sooner. While 2025 saw Spears-Jennings put together a NFL Draft calibur year, 2024 — his third under Venables — was his breakout season.

The Oklahoma safety had a career high-66 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles in 2024. After spending two seasons as a quality depth piece in the Sooner secondary, Spears-Jennings' massive jump in ability came from an intimate familiarity with the system in his third year.

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Gracen Halton's rise in his third year under Venables in 2024 came from two points: a need to mature physically and the increased knowledge of the position.

In 2022 and 2023, Halton was a bit player on the Sooner defensive line, Halton became one of the better players on the defense in 2024. With 30 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks, Halton truly stamped Venables' defensive staff as one capable of developing talent at a high level.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle due to his unusual eligibility is Owen Heinecke's breakout year last season — his third year. In 2022 and 2023, Heinecke was an extreme reserve player. But 2024 saw him explode as one of Venables' better players at linebacker.

2026 Candidates

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith looks on during one of the Sooners' spring practices | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Nigel Smith's II lack of playing time had more to do with the guys in front of him than his own ability. Still, two seasons to grow physically may lead to a breakout season in 2026 even behind players like David Stone and Jayden Jackson.

Venables loves to employ a wave of players throughout games to keep the Sooner defense fresh long into the game. While Smith won't play over the stars above him on the depth chart, he will have his opportunities to produce at a high level.

Like Smith, Reggie Powers III's lack of playing time was influenced by Kendal Daniels' arrival in 2025. As the heir apparent cheetah backer, Powers will have more chances to showcase his hard-hitting style in his third season.

Last year, Powers played a large role behind Daniels and racked up over 30 tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. He's got the talent to truly break out in 2026.

Reggie Powers III works through a drill at one of Oklahoma's spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Right behind Powers in the secondary will be the equally bone-crushing safety Michael Boganowski, who is coming into his third season and first as a starter to replace Spears-Jennings.

Boganowski earned early rotational snaps as a freshman in 2024 and those opportunities only grew in 2025. Alongside Peyton Bowen, Boganowski will have the chance to be one of the enforcers of Oklahoma's defense due to his knack for physicality.