Three Oklahoma Commits Who Are Primed for Massive Senior Seasons

Before putting pen to paper on National Signing Day, Oklahoma’s Class of 2027 commits will play one more season of high school football.

So far, the Sooners have earned verbal pledges from 27 players from the class. Of those 27 commits, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better, per 247Sports.

While blue-chip recruits like cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr., offensive linemen Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett and linebacker Cooper Witten have garnered much of the attention, OU’s class is loaded across the board.

Here are a few under-the-radar commits who will likely enjoy stellar senior seasons in the fall:

ATH Greydon Howell

Broken Bow, OK, native Greydon Howell is committed to play wide receiver for the Sooners, but he’s a jack of all trades at his high school.

As a junior at Broken Bow High School, Howell threw for 2,817 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also logged 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns on 128 carries.

Howell is ranked as only a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, but the 5-11, 170-pound wideout’s production proves that he can be a versatile weapon in the years to come for OU.

It will be interesting to see whether Howell plays in a more receiver-specific role as a senior, considering that’s what the Sooners are recruiting him to be. But regardless of how Broken Bow uses him, you can count on Howell to register video-game numbers.

DB Jaiden Fields

Jaiden Fields, OU’s latest commit, is a consensus 3-star recruit, but there’s a reason why he collected offers from over a dozen major programs.

During his junior season at Hutto (TX) High School, Fields notched 48 tackles, three pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pick-six. He was also a playmaker for the Hippos at wide receiver, catching 89 passes for 1,345 yards and 18 touchdowns.

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Ultimately, the Sooners convinced Fields to play college football north of the Red River, as he chose OU over offers from Texas A&M, TCU and SMU. Fields is the No. 89 player from Texas in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and he could be a major steal for the Sooners.

After his dominant 2025 season, Fields can further build momentum before he enrolls in Norman.

DL Deven Robertson

A 6-1, 333-pound defensive lineman from Hattiesburg, MS, Deven Robertson is another player regarded as a 3-star by 247Sports.

Robertson’s stats, however, paint him as one of the nation’s best defensive line prospects.

In 2025, Robertson compiled 82 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and three sacks while playing on the interior of Oak Grove High School’s defensive line.

Though he is only ranked as the No. 44 defensive lineman from the 2027 class, Robertson rightfully earned an offer from almost every major program. The list of schools that Oklahoma beat out for Robertson’s pledge includes Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami, LSU, Tennessee and Florida.

Robertson is one of three defensive linemen from the 2027 cycle committed to OU, along with Elija Harmon and Sione Felila. He’ll have one more chance this fall to prove why he should’ve been a consensus blue-chip prospect after his monstrous 2025 campaign.