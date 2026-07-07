Oklahoma Earns New Safety Commit in 2027 Class

Oklahoma keeps adding to its stellar class of 2027.

Jaiden Fields, an athlete/safety from Hutto High School in Texas, has pledged to join OU's elite 2027 group of prospective freshmen.

This was first reported by Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Jaiden Fields has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 ATH chose the Sooners over Texas A&M, Stanford, SMU, and TCU



“Small actions, repeated consistently, create results that once seemed impossible.”https://t.co/r2F4jGwGJj pic.twitter.com/AkoY1SbtHT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2026

At 6-1, 200 pounds, Fields is a three-star recruit according to both On3 and 247Sports. On3 has Fields as the No. 19 player at his position (athlete) and the No. 88 player in the state of Texas. Fields chose Oklahoma over schools like SMU, Stanford and Texas A&M.

Fields becomes the third safety/athlete to join the class of 2027 along with four-star Jaylen Scott out of Mobile, AL and Bode Sparrow, who recently committed to the Sooners.

Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma's class continues to maintain its elite status. It currently stands at No. 4 according to both On3 and 247Sports. They are second behind Texas A&M in the SEC.

The class is highlighted by in-state five-star talents Gabriel Osborne Jr. from Mustang, Cooper Hackett (Ft. Gibson) and Kaeden Penny (Bixby) along with linebacker Cooper Witten (the son of Jason Witten) and the No. 1 tight end in the country, Seneca Driver.

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Fields recently visited Norman on June 12 and quickly gained attention as an under-the-radar talent. As an athlete, Fields played both safety and wide receiver at a high level at Hutto High School.

As a sophomore on Hutto's varsity squad, Fields racked up over 800 yards of recieving yards and 10 touchdowns. For his efforts he was named the offensive newcomer of the year in District 25-6A.

Fields' teams have dealt with heavy turnover at head coach. Three different leaders have taken the mantle but the violatility has done little to hamper Fields' production on either side of the football.

Oklahoma hopes to close the book soon on the class of 2027 and have already began looking ahead to the classes of 2028 and 2029. With 27 commits in the class of 2027, only a few spots remain before Brent Venables and Jim Nagy feel that the class is complete.

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy looks on during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners are prepping in summer workouts before Venables and select players make the trip to Tampa Bay, FL, for SEC Media Days. Venables and the OU contigent is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday, July 20.

Following SEC Media Days, only a few weeks will remain before the team reports for fall camp and the beginning of the 2026 season.