Oklahoma WR Commit Greydon Howell Sold on Sooners’ ‘Brotherhood’

NORMAN — Greydon Howell can do it all.

Howell, a Class of 2027 athlete from Broken Bow, OK, plays football and baseball for his high school, and he also runs track. As a junior at Broken Bow High School, threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Evidently, Howell’s athleticism and versatility caught the attention of Oklahoma’s coaching staff. Howell picked up an offer from the Sooners in January to play wide receiver.

Though he hails from Oklahoma, Howell admitted that he didn’t grow up as a die-hard Sooners fan. But he long admired and respected the program and dreamed of playing on a stage as large as the one in Norman.

And all it took was one unofficial visit on March 7 to convince Howell that OU was the right program for him.

“Going into the weekend I wasn’t planning on committing to OU,” Howell told Sooners On SI. “They just said what me and my family needed to hear which was more of the school part then anything.”

Howell was one of the many prospects who came to Norman during the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event in early March. There, he and the other Sooner hopefuls got the chance to connect with OU’s current players and coaches and learn more about the program.

Despite also holding offers from Oklahoma State, Miami, Auburn and a few other major programs, Howell said Oklahoma’s pitch was convincing enough for him to pull the trigger and verbally commit.

“I learned about not only OU athletics but the school itself,” Howell said. “I met people that I will stay in touch with forever also.”

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Howell stands 5-11 and weighs 170 pounds. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 419 overall player and the No. 27 athlete from the Class of 2027.

The athlete, who projects as a slot receiver at the college level, said that one of the main things he searched for in programs was team-wide chemistry. Howell’s trip to Norman in March showed him that the Sooners prioritize that, and he believes that allowed them to reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.

“The brotherhood stood out to me,” Howell said. “It felt like a family, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

When Howell committed, he was one of three 2027 wideouts pledged to the Sooners. But receivers Tra’Von Hall and Demare Dezeurn both backed out of their OU commitments in early June, flipping to Ole Miss and Cal, respectively.

Howell, though, never wavered in his loyalty to Oklahoma. Instead, he reaffirmed Oklahoma’s fan base that its wide receiver room would only get better.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Howell said “Sooner Nation, everything’s gonna be just fine trust me.”

Sooner Nation everything’s gonna be just fine trust me‼️ Recruiting class is still special, so is the coaching staff and most importantly the fan base! Love y'all #BoomerSooner @OU_Football @COACHSTACE_ https://t.co/3r1LjgMwlg — Greydon Howell (@GreydonHowell4) June 7, 2026

Just days after Howell’s post, the Sooners added another wideout to their class in St. Louis native Malahn Green. OU still has nearly six months until early signing day, giving it plenty of time to add more receiver talent from the 2027 class.

As he alluded to in his post, Howell isn’t worried about what others do. He has one year left of high school football before he leaps up to the college level.

And while Howell is a strong prospect and has proven his ability to be a playmaker in several different ways, he knows that he must grow as a player before competing against SEC defenses week in and week out.

“I want to improve my change of direction,” Howell said. “It’s good for high school but I want to be as close to college ready as I can get.”