Three Oklahoma Players Who Need a Big Showing at No. 23 Missouri
In this story:
Oklahoma’s late-season rally will fall short of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, but OU’s November rebound has still been impressive.
Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten has gotten steady play out of quarterback John Mateer, which has paired nicely with Brent Venables’ fierce defense.
Mateer will need to be good again Saturday when the No. 17 Sooners battle No. 23 Missouri (3:15 p.m., SEC Network), but he can’t do it alone.
Here are three of Mateer’s teammates who need a good outing in Columbia.
DB Jeremiah Newcombe
Reggie Powers III was listed as doubtful on Thursday’s SEC availability report, which puts Jeremiah Newcombe in line for a big role again.
He filled in admirably against Texas A&M, even contributing his first career sack, but against Missouri’s offense he’ll get tested on all fronts.
The Tigers boast an efficient rushing attack, which pairs nicely with quarterback Austin Simmons, who rarely turns the ball over.
Powers is asked to do a lot in Venables’ defense, and those duties will fall to Newcombe and linebacker Cole Sullivan’s shoulders at Faurot Field.
WR Manny Choice
The Sooners have spread the ball around since Witten took over.
Parker Livingstone was the biggest beneficiary of the new initiative against Texas A&M, as he led the team in targets, but Livingstone was listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s contest.
If Livingstone can’t go, it could be Manny Choice’s turn to try to take some of the pressure off Isaiah Sategna.
Choice is third on the team in both receptions (16) and yards (180), trailing Sategna and tight end Rocky Beers, and he’s a big target for Mateer to hit to try and keep the offense moving.
RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.
Oklahoma’s last trip to Missouri served as a coming-out party for a freshman running back.
Xavier Robinson rushed nine times for 56 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry after OU turned to the freshman in the second half.
Oklahoma didn’t win, but it helped relieve pressure on Jackson Arnold.
Though he hasn’t broken off a massive run yet, freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. continues to get his number called by Witten.
Missouri enters the weekend ranked 59th in rushing defense, allowing 111.8 yards per game, and it’s an area the Sooners would like to attack to stay ahead of the chains and keep the Tigers’ pass rushers on their heels.
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman