Oklahoma’s late-season rally will fall short of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, but OU’s November rebound has still been impressive.

Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten has gotten steady play out of quarterback John Mateer, which has paired nicely with Brent Venables’ fierce defense.

Mateer will need to be good again Saturday when the No. 17 Sooners battle No. 23 Missouri (3:15 p.m., SEC Network), but he can’t do it alone.

Here are three of Mateer’s teammates who need a good outing in Columbia.

DB Jeremiah Newcombe

Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe fires up the crowd against Kentucky. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Reggie Powers III was listed as doubtful on Thursday’s SEC availability report, which puts Jeremiah Newcombe in line for a big role again.

He filled in admirably against Texas A&M, even contributing his first career sack, but against Missouri’s offense he’ll get tested on all fronts.

The Tigers boast an efficient rushing attack, which pairs nicely with quarterback Austin Simmons, who rarely turns the ball over.

Powers is asked to do a lot in Venables’ defense, and those duties will fall to Newcombe and linebacker Cole Sullivan’s shoulders at Faurot Field.

WR Manny Choice

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice makes a catch against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

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The Sooners have spread the ball around since Witten took over.

Parker Livingstone was the biggest beneficiary of the new initiative against Texas A&M, as he led the team in targets, but Livingstone was listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s contest.

If Livingstone can’t go, it could be Manny Choice’s turn to try to take some of the pressure off Isaiah Sategna.

Choice is third on the team in both receptions (16) and yards (180), trailing Sategna and tight end Rocky Beers, and he’s a big target for Mateer to hit to try and keep the offense moving.

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s last trip to Missouri served as a coming-out party for a freshman running back.

Xavier Robinson rushed nine times for 56 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry after OU turned to the freshman in the second half.

Oklahoma didn’t win, but it helped relieve pressure on Jackson Arnold.

Though he hasn’t broken off a massive run yet, freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. continues to get his number called by Witten.

Missouri enters the weekend ranked 59th in rushing defense, allowing 111.8 yards per game, and it’s an area the Sooners would like to attack to stay ahead of the chains and keep the Tigers’ pass rushers on their heels.

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