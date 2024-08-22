Three Players to Watch on Oklahoma's Defense Following Fall Camp
Fall camp is officially in the books in Norman.
Oklahoma is ready to fully turn the page into game week preparations for the Aug. 30 opener against Temple.
With so many players opting to return to play one more year in Brent Venables’ defense, there weren’t many starting spots up for grabs on that side of the ball during training camp.
But that doesn’t mean new faces sat idle.
Here are three players who made waves throughout fall camp, potentially earning a larger role in the game plan once the 2024 season officially kicks off against the Owls in Norman.
Jacobe Johnson, Defensive Back
The Sooners should have plenty of depth at cornerback this year.
Gentry Williams was excellent when available in 2023, intercepting three passes and adding 30 total tackles despite rarely playing full games due to lingering injury issues.
Veteran Woodi Washington is back as well, and Jay Valai added a physical presence in San Diego State transfer Dez Malone who will also compete for a large role.
Reserve cornerback Kani Walker also drew praise from Venables during the third week of fall camp after he made a big jump from his first year in OU’s defense to last year.
Still, Oklahoma may struggle to keep Jacobe Johnson off the field.
The sophomore from Mustang, OK, saw action in every game last year. His role grew from primarily special teams so that by the end of the year he was in the rotation at corner.
Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson played 79 defensive snaps in 2023 including 12 snaps against West Virginia where he was rated the highest player on OU’s defense.
Throughout high school, Johnson’s elite athleticism was apparent to anyone who crossed paths with the two-sport star.
Now, Johnson has a chance to pair his physical traits with another year of development at corner to help Oklahoma’s defense take on the SEC.
Jayden Jackson, Defensive Tackle
Understandably, Jayden Jackson drew less eyeballs than his teammate at IMG Academy, David Stone.
Stone arrived in Norman with 5-star billing and local ties, and the sky is the limit for the freshman defensive tackle.
But Jackson will have a role to play for the Sooners in 2024, too.
The Sooners have a pair of hefty run stuffers in Da’Jon Terry and Damonic Williams already, but Jackson can be another piece in the rotation that opposing offensive lines will struggle to move.
Jackson is listed on OU’s online roster page at 300 pounds, and he plays with a low center of gravity that allows him to hold strong at the heart of the offensive line.
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has said he prefers to rotate five or six guys on the defensive interior in the past, and Jackson will easily make that cut in 2024 alongside Terry, Williams, Stone and Gracen Halton.
“Those guys inside, I feel really good about where we’re at,” Venables said of his entire defensive line group last week.
Lewis Carter, Linebacker
Venables’ starting duo at linebacker are known quantities in 2024.
Danny Stutsman is drawing much-deserved preseason buzz as a Butkus Award candidate and a constant fixture on preseason All-American teams.
Kip Lewis emerged late last year and finished second on the team in tackles despite not starting until the back half of the season.
Behind Stutsman and Lewis, the Sooners have experience with Jaren Kanak and a hard-hitter at the heart of everything with Kobie McKinzie.
But Lewis Carter generated plenty of buzz behind the scenes for his play in the spring and in fall camp as Venabels and new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zac Alley continued to pour into the sophomore.
Carter mostly got experience on special teams in 2023, but he did appear in all 13 games.
He finished with just seven tackles, but Carter will have every opportunity to crack the rotation as Venables looks to close the gap in talent and experience between the first 11 defensive players he throws onto the field and the second string that is brought in to offer depth throughout Oklahoma’s grueling schedule.