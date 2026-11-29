COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma came out on the right side of a chaotic trip to Columbia this time.

The No. 17 Sooners overcame a 20-point deficit to take down No. 23 Missouri 34-31 at Faurot Field.

Brent Venables’ team answered Missouri’s 20 unanswered points with 21 unanswered points of their own, but the SEC battle turned into an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout in the second half.

Immediately after John Mateer’s second rushing touchdown of the day had put OU on top 31-23, the Tigers sprinted 75 yards in three plays and converted a 2-point conversion to tie the game with 8:08 left.

But Jason Witten’s offense put together a long march to win the game.

Oklahoma converted third-and-8, third-and-6 and third-and-3 on its final drive, milking the clock as it rolled into comfortable range for kicker Tate Sandell.

Sandell made a 30-yard kick with 1:37 remaining to put OU back on top, but the Sooners still had to stop red-hot Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons.

Oklahoma’s defense turned up the pressure, however.

David Stone sacked Simmons on the first play of the drive, then Omarion Robinson recovered a fumble on the OU sideline to clinch the win and move the Sooners to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s crazy win.

Oklahoma Digs Out of Early Hole

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables looks on during the first half against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

It’s hard to imagine the first quarter going much worse for Oklahoma.

Mateer threw two interceptions while getting hit, which Missouri cashed in for 10 points, and the OU defense gave up its longest pass play since Major Applewhite hit Wayne McGarity for 92 yards in the 1998 edition of the Red River Rivalry.

The Tigers put up the third-most passing yards the Sooners had allowed all season in the first half alone, and Eli Drinkwitz’s team put up 20 unanswered points.

Oklahoma’s defense was able to hold for a field goal after the first Mateer interception, but Austin Simmons’ 92-yard connection to Naeshaun Montgomery gave Missouri a 10-0 lead.

The Sooners started to move the ball, but Mateer held the ball too long and again was picked off.

The Tigers were able to punch the second turnover in for a touchdown.

Missouri finished the first half with 236 yards, but things started to turn at the end of the first half…

Parker Livingstone Changes the Game

Oklahoma receiver Parker Livingstone hauls in a touchdown in the first half against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

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Things turned around for Oklahoma out of the two-minute timeout.

Facing third-and-7, Mateer looked like he was again going to get sacked or loft a throw into trouble after holding onto the football.

He got hit as he threw, but the ball fluttered through the air in a manner that surely meant trouble.

Junior receiver Parker Livingstone ensured there would be no nonsense, however.

He tracked the ball and hauled in the reception for a first down to keep the drive moving.

Seven plays later, he capped off the drive with his first touchdown reception as a Sooner.

Oklahoma needed a touchdown on that drive. The Sooners got the ball back in the second half, but a field goal to cut the deficit to 20-3 at halftime would not have given OU as much momentum going into the locker room.

Instead, Jason Witten’s unit embarked on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to keep the ball rolling in the third quarter.

Owen Heinecke came up with an interception on Missouri’s first offensive possession of the second half, and a few moments later, the Sooners suddenly had their first lead of the game.

Livingstone only finished with those two catches for 22 yards, but his contributions started OU’s furious rally.

Tate Sandell Comes Up Big When It Matters

It’s been an odd year for Sandell.

Last year’s Lou Groza Award winner entered the final game of the regular season 16-of-24 on field goals for the year, though he hit massive kicks in the Cotton Bowl, including the game-winner to down then-No. 1 Texas.

Sandell wasn’t called upon often in Columbia, but he was perfect when it mattered.

He nailed all of his PAT attempts, which included hefty amounts of trash talk from Missouri’s special teams unit.

Crucially, he was 2-for-2 on field goals in the second half.

His first was a 41-yard kick with two minutes left in the third quarter to extend the OU lead to 24-20.

Sandell’s make with 1:37 left proved to be the game-winner after the defensive stop.

The year wasn’t always straightforward for Sandell, but he finished it with a perfect outing to help the Sooners notch their fourth-straight win.

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