Tight End, Brother of Oklahoma Legend Chooses Utah Over Oklahoma
Josiah Jefferson has decided not to follow the footsteps of his brother.
Jefferson, a transfer tight end who most recently played at the junior college level, committed to Utah on Friday instead of Oklahoma and Arizona. Jefferson is the younger brother of Tony Jefferson, a safety who played three seasons at OU and currently plays in the NFL.
Jefferson announced his decision at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA, where he played junior college football. He posted a video of his announcement on X (formerly Twitter).
Jefferson stands 6-5 and weighs 230 pounds, according to his X account.
Despite his brother playing in the NFL, Jefferson didn’t play football until his senior year of high school at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, CA, focusing on basketball.
In his lone season of high school football, Jefferson caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Meanwhile, on the hardwood, he averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest as a senior.
Jefferson then went on to play the 2024 season at Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, catching 23 passes for 213 yards.
According to Rivals, Jefferson is a 3-star transfer. He also earned NCAA Division I offers from Boise State, Maryland, UNLV, Washington State and Cal. All major recruiting services have Jefferson listed as a prospect in the Class of 2026.
Jefferson visited Oklahoma on June 16 and later announced that the Sooners were finalists for his recruitment, along with the Utes and Wildcats.
Tony Jefferson was a star for the Sooners, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2012, his junior year. He compiled 258 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight interceptions and seven sacks in three seasons at OU.
He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013, playing four seasons in Glendale. Since then, Jefferson has played for the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, and he currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Oklahoma has earned commitments from 14 prospects in the Class of 2026. The Sooners' class is ranked No. 42 nationally, per 247Sports.
The Sooners will begin their 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Norman.