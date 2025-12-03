Track Who Oklahoma Has Signed in the 2026 Early Signing Period
Follow along as Oklahoma puts pen to paper on its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, and it will be updated as the Early Signing Period progresses.
Oklahoma Sprints Through the Finish Line in 2026
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners had an uphill battle in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The 6-7 finish in 2024 meant OU’s coaching staff entered 2025 needing results. It also meant that opposing coaching staffs got to recruit hard against the Sooners all offseason, casting doubt on Venables’ future in Norman.
The arrival of general manager Jim Nagy meant Oklahoma would have a full scouting staff in place, but Nagy was behind on building relationships with 2026 recruits.
But OU’s performances every Saturday helped the Sooners build momentum.
Venables’ status as Oklahoma’s coach is cemented following a 10-2 regular season that included marquee wins over Michigan in Norman and road victories over Tennessee and Alabama.
The Sooners have landed five verbal commitments since the start of November, and OU enters the Early Signing Period with the No. 15 recruiting class in 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
