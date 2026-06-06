Transfer WR Trell Harris Came to Oklahoma to Chase Title in Final College Season

NORMAN — The 2026 season will be Trell Harris’ final chance to chase a national title.

Harris, a wide receiver who transferred to Oklahoma from Virginia in January, will play his fifth year of college football in the fall.

He is fresh off his best campaign yet, and once he entered the transfer portal, he saw OU as a natural landing spot.

“I wanted to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and I feel like OU is the perfect spot,” Harris said in March.

Harris’ college football journey has been a long and, at times, difficult one.

The wideout began his collegiate career at Kent State and caught 13 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2022. His role with the Golden Flashes expanded in 2023, as he logged 400 yards and a touchdown — but Kent State struggled mightily, finishing that season with a 1-11 record.

Even so, Harris earned the opportunity to transfer to Virginia ahead of the 2024 fall. An injury prevented him from becoming a star during that season, and he registered only 221 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Good health, team success and individual success finally collided at the same time for Harris in 2025. He compiled 847 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt junior, helping the Cavaliers finish 11-3 and reach the ACC Championship Game.

“I feel like it was only kind of a matter of time,” Harris said.

Harris will now look to be similarly impactful for the Sooners.

At Virginia, the wide receiver played both on the outside and in the slot. Wherever Oklahoma’s staff needs him, Harris will be happy to oblige.

“Whatever they need me to do, I feel like I can do it,” Harris said.

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Oklahoma took a major step forward in 2025, finishing 10-3 and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. And in addition to the Sooners’ upward trajectory, Harris said that OU’s player personnel appealed to him as he sought the perfect portal fit.

Harris believes that he and Isaiah Sategna — who caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns last year — can help lead one of college football’s best wide receiver tandems.

The transfer wideout also said that quarterback John Mateer’s skill set stood out to him. Harris said he followed along with Mateer’s career from afar, watching his Oklahoma games on television, as well as his 2024 season at Washington State.

Only a few months into his time in Norman, Harris believes that Mateer is a quarterback who thrives on getting the best out of his wide receivers, thanks to his welcoming personality and leadership traits.

“Super loving, outgoing, cracks jokes… sometimes they're funny, sometimes they're not,” Harris said. “He really cares. As soon as I got here, he instantly hit me up and just asked if I needed anything.”

Harris isn’t too concerned about individual stats or accolades. In a wide receiver room that consists of Sategna, Parker Livingstone, Mackenzie Alleyne and Jer’Michael Carter, it’s possible that Harris’ numbers aren’t as flashy as they were during his final season with the Cavaliers.

The wide receiver’s main goal is to continue developing while helping his team win a lot of games.

“It’s nothing but wishing, and it’s in God’s hand, that I have another season like that,” Harris said. “Just staying healthy for 12 games and being able to put good things on tape.”