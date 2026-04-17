Why Oklahoma QB John Mateer Believes Transfer Wide Receiver Will be a Star

NORMAN — Trell Harris’ injury hasn’t prevented him from growing during his first few months at Oklahoma.

Harris, a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver, transferred to OU in January after breaking out at Virginia in 2025. The wideout, though, underwent what coach Brent Venables described as a “cleanup procedure” shortly after arriving.

Harris’ surgery has kept him off the field. But it hasn’t kept him from learning.

“Trell came to me right before spring ball and was like, ‘Every time you watch film of practice, I want to be with you,’” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “And a lot of people say that, but he’s been there every time.”

Last year, Harris played in 13 games for the Cavaliers, ending his redshirt junior season with 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. He collected Third Team All-ACC honors for his outstanding season.

Harris is one of three wide receivers who committed to OU from the transfer portal, along with Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne, who transferred from Texas and Washington State, respectively.

Between those three transfers and returning wideouts like Isaiah Sategna, Jer’Michael Carter and Jacob Jordan, Mateer believes the wide receiver room is in a better spot than it was in 2025.

“We had guys go to the league last year, we had guys transfer, so we just picked up where we left off last year,” Mateer said. “We got guys like Trell, we got a returner in Isaiah Sategna, but all the transfers that came in, we got an upgrade, so we’re just going to see what happens this year.”

For Oklahoma to make it back to the College Football Playoff, the offense — particularly the passing game — must improve.

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The Sooners placed 12th in both total offense (354.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (26.2 points per game) in 2025. In the final eight games of the season, Mateer completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

As someone who is a proven producer at the Power Four level, Harris is someone who should help the offense make strides.

Mateer said he and several of his offensive teammates regularly watch film together late at night and that Harris has been a key part of that group.

“It’s been a big group, it’s been fun,” Mateer said. “A lot of us pride ourselves in having no life, so it’s been a lot of fun. It’s the dream. We’re up here late and just hanging out, talking football and getting better.”

For Harris to make an on-field impact, he has to get healthy.

But Mateer believes it’s “when” rather than “if” the transfer wide receiver is able to make an impact.

“Even though Trell isn’t getting the reps right now, he's going to get it, and it’s going to be super fun,” Mateer said.

Oklahoma will play its spring game on Saturday. The Sooners open their 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.