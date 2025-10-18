Trio of Oklahoma Players Downgraded to out vs. South Carolina
A pair of Oklahoma offensive players were downgraded and another surprising player appeared as "out" on the SEC availability report Friday ahead of Saturday's game at South Carolina (11:45 a.m., SEC Network).
Running back Jovantae Barnes and wide receiver Keontez Lewis were both downgraded to "out" on the report.
Barnes had been listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's initial report before being downgraded to "doubtful" Thursday.
Lewis had been listed as "questionable" in the first two reports of the week.
The Sooners had an addition to the report Friday, with defensive back Kendel Dolby being listed as "out" after not appearing in the first two reports of the week.
Dolby played just four snaps in last weeks' 23-6 loss to Texas. He missed the first two games of the season following an injury that kept him out for much of last season.
Barnes has not played since the Sept. 20 win over Auburn when he had one carry for no gain.
The senior has just 19 carries for 45 yards and one 16-yard reception this season.
Lewis was initially injured on a scary collision with the brick wall beyond the north end zone at Gaylod Family — Oklahoma Memorial Staidum in the Oct. 4 win over Kent State.
But Lewis returned to start, playing 38 snaps in the loss to the Longhorns.
He had two catches for 16 yards.
Lewis has 19 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, fourth on the team in receptions behind Isaiah Sategna, Deion Burks, and Jaren Kanak.
Offensive lineman Logan Howland is listed as "doubtful" on the report. Howland, who has started three games at tackle this season, missed the Red River Rivalry.
Oklahoma at South Carolina Friday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Kendel Dolby (DB), Troy Everett (OL), Keontez Lewis (WR), Kade McIntyre (TE), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtful: Logan Howland (OL)
South Carolina
Out: Nolan Hay (OL), Cason Henry (OL), Davonte Miles (DL), Brian Rowe Jr. (WR)
Questionable: Jatavius Shivers (OL)
Probable: Brandon Cisse (DB)