Oklahoma’s lass loss was way back on Halloween.

Saturday, the Sooners finish off Thanksgiving leftovers with a chance to win their fourth game in a row — their eighth straight November win, dating back to last year — and can wrap up the regular season with a feel-good triumph at old Big Eight/Big 12 neighbor Missouri.

OU's history of playing at Missouri points to the Sooners doing just fine if they simply do one big thing: don’t screw it up.

First, Oklahoma needs to be focused on the present day.

When it comes to college football, eight wins is way better than seven. (And, should Brent Venables somehow end his 0-4 postseason streak, nine is way better than eight.)

Second, nobody from Oklahoma wants to lose to Missouri — especially in Columbia.

It’s just not natural.

The No. 17-ranked Sooners (7-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) can finish strong by upsetting the No. 23 Tigers at Faurot Field (3:15 p.m. kickoff, SEC Network). The Sooners are a slight underdog but have won five of their last six SEC road games, with the lone loss during that stretch at now-No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 26.

It’s the 99th meeting between OU and Mizzou, and the Sooners are 68-25-5. More than that, they’ve dominated the series in recent generations, winning nine of the last 11, 21 of the last 24, 33 of the last 38 and 52 of the last 62.

In fact, Don Faurot — the College Football Hall of Fame coach for whom Missouri’s field is named — only beat Oklahoma three times during his tenure from 1935-42 and 1946-56.

Even the legendary coach who invented the famed Split-T offense that Bud Wilkinson rode to winning streaks of 47 and 31 games and launched the OU dynasty with three national championships — the coach who gave Wilkinson the keys to the car when they worked together at Iowa Pre-Flight during the war — couldn’t get over on the Sooners, who were almost college football new money at the time.

Of Missouri’s 25 wins against Oklahoma, 12 came before Faurot took even over in Columbia.

When Faurot beat OU for the first time in 1936, Wilkinson was still a 20-year-old senior at Minnesota, leading the Gophers to their third straight national championship under Hall of Fame coach Bernie Bierman.

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That’s why losing to Mizzou feels so foreign to Sooner Nation.

Essentially, since football popularized the forward pass with legends like Davey O’Brien and Sammy Baugh in the 1930s, OU has beaten Missouri 80 percent of the time.

But in more recent history, the Sooners’ last two trips to Columbia resulted in mind-bending losses.

Starting with Wilkinson’s arrival in 1947, OU won 24 of its first 28 games at Mizzou, and most of those were blowouts. The average score was 23-12, but the Tigers were shut out five times, managed a single field goal four times and only scored one touchdown three times.

Then came 2010, when OU was No. 1 in the initial BCS rankings (No. 3 in the AP poll) but suffered a sloppy 36-27 loss at Mizzou.

OU missed a chip-shot field goal, lost a fumble in the red zone and Landry Jones threw two interceptions that resulted in 10 points for the Tigers, who got things going with an 86-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kick. It was Mizzou's second home win over OU since 1985, and coach Gary Pinkel said finally beating the Sooners in Columbia was “a historic night. It’s huge. It’s gigantic. It’s a long time coming.”

Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 again when they rematched in Norman the following season (OU won 38-28), but then Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, putting the series on hold for 13 years.

When they finally did resume hostilities in 2024, OU returned to Faurot Field and played awful again and lost 30-23.

The Sooners fumbled six times and lost four, including Jackson Arnold’s inexplicable, unforced panic in the final seconds when the ball slipped out of his hands and was returned for the game-winning touchdown. OU totaled just 257 yards of offense and trailed 16-9 with four minutes to play, but Arnold threw to Taylor Tatum for a touchdown to tie it, and Billy Bowman’s scoop-and-score TD put the Sooners up 23-16 with two minutes to play — and OU still found a way to lose the game against the Tigers' backup QB.

Both of those games were stunners in and of themselves, but the shocking manner in which Oklahoma lost them — a complete team meltdown fueled by catastrophic performances by the Sooner QB — feeds into the long-running narrative that OU simply doesn’t lose at Missouri.

Or shouldn’t.

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