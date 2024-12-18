All Sooners

UCLA Lands Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman

One of OU's 2024 signees is headed to Los Angeles to continue his college football career.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eugene Brooks
Oklahoma offensive lineman Eugene Brooks / Eugene Brooks via Twitter/X
A former Oklahoma offensive lineman is headed west. 

Eugene Brooks, who redshirted for the Sooners in 2024, committed to UCLA on Wednesday. 

Rated a 4-star recruit by On3, 247Sports and Rivals, the 6-foot-3, 336-pound interior offensive lineman played against Temple, Houston, Tulane and South Carolina for OU last year. 

Per Pro Football Focus, each of his appearances occurred on special teams. 

Brooks signed in the 2024 class alongside Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Akinkunmi, Isaiah Autry-Dent and Josh Aisosa, though Brooks is the only departure thus far from that group. 

Though he ultimately picked between Oklahoma and Texas for his high school recruitment, Brooks is originally from Las Vegas and played at Sierra Canyon High School, so he is returning close to home with the Bruins. 

The Sooners have landed an offensive lineman out of the portal in Stanford offensive tackle Luke Baklenko

The winter transfer portal window is open from Dec. 9-28.

Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.

Ryan Chapman
