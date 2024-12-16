Oklahoma Picks Up Offensive Lineman Commit in Transfer Portal
NORMAN — Oklahoma gained its first offensive commitment from the 2024-25 transfer portal on Monday.
Stanford offensive lineman Luke Baklenko announced on Instagram that we will be joining the Sooners in the fall.
“Thank God for this amazing opportunity and thank you to everyone who helped me along the way,” Baklenko said in his post. “Back to work!”
Shortly after announcing his pledge with the Sooners, Baklenko confirmed his commitment on X (formerly Twitter).
A sophomore in 2024, Baklenko played a key role for the Cardinal. He participated on 646 offensive snaps at right tackle after logging 370 snaps there as a true freshman in 2023.
He struggled to adjust to college football as a freshman, posting a 39.5 PFF (Pro Football Focus) pass blocking grade. But Baklenko’s numbers significantly improved in 2024, as the tackle posted a pass blocking grade of 56.3 and a run blocking grade of 52.3.
Baklenko started nine games in 2024 and played in 11. He started in all five of his game appearances in 2023 as well.
Out of high school, Baklenko was rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He chose Stanford over offers from UCLA, Boston College, Arizona, Arizona State and others.
As a transfer, Baklenko is the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 290 overall player, per 247 Sports.
Stanford is coming off its first season as a team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cardinal finished 3-9 (2-6 ACC) and tied for 15th out of 17 teams in the conference.
Baklenko is only the second commitment Oklahoma has picked up from the 2024-25 transfer portal. The Sooners landed a commitment from Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich on Friday.
So far, Oklahoma has lost 23 players to the transfer portal.
OU's coaching staff is in full rebuild mode as roster deletions will likely continue while new additions begin to commit. The Sooners began hosting transfer hopefuls last week, and had several visitors over the weekend.
Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6) will play against Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27 in Fort Worth.