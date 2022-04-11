WATCH: Oklahoma DE/OLB Marcus Stripling Media Session

Oklahoma defensive end/outside linebacker Marcus Stripling met with the media during the third week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma defensive end/outside linebacker Marcus Stripling meet with the media on Monday, Apr. 11 during the fourth week of the Sooners' spring practices.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.