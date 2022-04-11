Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DE/OLB Marcus Stripling Media Session

Watch Oklahoma defensive end/outside linebacker Marcus Stripling meet with the media on Monday, Apr. 11 during the fourth week of the Sooners' spring practices.

