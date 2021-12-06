Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Introduction Pep Rally

    New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke to fans at an introduction event on Monday.
    Author:

    Watch new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speak to fans at his introduction event on Monday, Dec. 6. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    BV Intro
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Introduction Pep Rally

    39 seconds ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma's Brent Venables Already Working to Secure Roster, Coaching Staff

    1 hour ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Brent Venables Officially Unveiled as Oklahoma Coach on Monday Morning

    2 hours ago
    Lebby 2
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma Expected to Hire Jeff Lebby as Offensive Coordinator

    2 hours ago
    Adrian Peterson
    Football

    Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

    7 hours ago
    BV
    Football

    First Look: Brent Venables Lands in Norman

    15 hours ago
    Brent Venables, Clemson Tigers
    Football

    Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, Part 3: The Clemson Dynasty

    16 hours ago
    Brent Venables - profile
    Football

    Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hire: What they Said

    17 hours ago