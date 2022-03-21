Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Monday ahead of the start of spring practices for the Sooners.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Monday, Mar. 21, broken into ten parts, ahead of the start of spring practice for the Sooners on Tuesday. 

Part 1 (Venables' opening statement) can be viewed above. 

Part 2 (Dillon Gabriel)

Part 3 (New Offense and Defense)

Part 4 (Commitment Philosophy)

Part 5 (Spring Importance)

Part 6 (Learning the Team)

Part 7 (Installing New Offense and Defense)

Part 8 (Spring Practice Approach)

Part 9 (Anything Surprising About Being a Head Coach)

Part 10 (Handling the Bumps in the Road)

