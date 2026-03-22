Oklahoma's 'Business-Like' Payton Verhulst Looking Forward to Taking on old Friends

NORMAN — Waiting in the tunnel of Lloyd Noble Center on Friday night, Payton Verhulst’s eyes quickly locked with Michigan State’s Jalyn Brown.

Brown’s Spartans had just escaped Colorado State, 65-62, to set up a potential second-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Verhulst and Oklahoma.

As Brown was coming off the court, she blew Verhulst a kiss.

The two were teammates with Louisville in late 2022 before Verhulst transferred to play for the Sooners at mid-season.

“There’s a lot of love there,” Verhulst said after Oklahoma’s 89-59 over Idaho. “Obviously I’ve been keeping up with her career, and she’s done the same for me, just keeping in touch. I wish her nothing but the best, but, you know, our goal is to win (Sunday).”

Verhulst’s and the fourth-seeded Sooners take on Brown and the fifth-seeded Spartans at 7 p.m. Sunday at LNC with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Oklahoma and Michigan State have met just twice before, and not since December 2007, but there is plenty of familiarity between the two sides.

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Verhulst said the matchup with the Spartans Brown and Grace VanSlooten was in the back of her mind when the bracket was announced but it was little more than a passing thought.

She didn’t reach out to either when the bracket was released.

“I’m a very loving person, but when it comes to basketball, I’m pretty business-like,” Verhulst said. “When you see them in person, obviously, it’s all love, and then once you get on the floor, you take care of the basketball part.”

Brown transferred to Arizona State in mid-2023 and to Michigan State before this season.

She scored 13 in the win over the Rams while VanSlooten had 18.

OU center Raegan Beers and Michigan State post VanSlooten have plenty of history.

They were on opposite sides of the 2022 McDonald’s All-American game, then were on opposite sides of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry, with Beers at Oregon State from 2022-24 and VanSlooten at Oregon.

Verhulst also has played with VanSlooten for Team USA.

“I think that’s something really fun about those USA events, you get to go and compete with and against people from all different colleges, even before you get there,” Verhulst said.

Both OU coach Jennie Baranczyk and Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick coached Beers, Verhulst and VanSlooten in USA Basketball as well.

“Definitely a friendship forged,” Fralick said of the experience coaching with Baranczyk. “She’s somebody I look up to and respect. We have a lot of overlap even in sort of how our careers and somebody that I just really admire the job she’s done wherever she’s been.”