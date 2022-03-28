Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Monday at the start of the second week of spring practices.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Monday, Mar. 28 at the start of the second week of spring practices. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3-28 Billy Bowman
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Media Session

By Josh Callaway28 minutes ago
TK-Billy Bowman
Football

After Not Being 'Allowed to Return Kicks,' Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Eager for His Shot

By John E. Hoover49 minutes ago
3-28 Practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Spring Practice Highlights

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional
Football

Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Knew Norman 'Was the Place to be'

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
BSB - Jimmy Crooks
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Finale With Baylor

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional
Football

Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Earns Spot at Elite 11 Finals

By Ryan Chapman22 hours ago
Jackson Arnold Elite 11
Football

WATCH: 2023 Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Competes at Elite 11

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Tiare Jennings' Heroics Lift Sooners to Series Sweep Over Baylor

By Ross LovelaceMar 27, 2022