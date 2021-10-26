    • October 26, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley previews Saturday's Week 9 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 26 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

