WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Media Session

Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu met with the media during the third week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu meet with the media on Monday, Apr. 4 during the third week of the Sooners' spring practices.

