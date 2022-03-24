Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Spring Practice Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma's open spring practice on Thursday morning at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma's open spring practice on Thursday, Mar. 24 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FB - Brent Venables, Jeffery Johnson, Jalen Redmond, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Brent Venables' Scheme is 'Complex', but the Oklahoma Defense Loves the New Playbook

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
McCasland Field House - OU
Softball

McCasland Foundation Drops $1.75 Million for Fieldhouse Renovations, Oklahoma Softball

By John E. Hoover18 hours ago
FB - Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 115

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Ashton Cozart
Football

2023 WR Ashton Cozart Committed to Oklahoma's 'Second to None' Culture

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
FB - Ted Roof, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Oklahoma's Ted Roof Drawing on Experience to Help Streamline Spring Practice

By Ryan ChapmanMar 23, 2022
Oklahoma Starting 11 - QB Dillon Gabriel
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - QB Dillon Gabriel

By Josh CallawayMar 23, 2022
SB - Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Run Rule Kentucky

By John E. HooverMar 22, 2022
3-22 Ted Roof
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh CallawayMar 22, 2022