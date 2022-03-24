Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Media Session

Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq met with the media during the first week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq meet with the media on Thursday, Mar. 24 during the first week of the Sooners' spring practices. 

