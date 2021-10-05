October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Texas Week

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conference ahead of Oklahoma's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 6 collision with Texas set for Saturday in Dallas.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Texas Press Conference Wrap
Football

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Texas Week

41 seconds ago
Lincoln Riley - Nebraska 2
Football

Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Must Cut Down on Mistakes Against Texas

17 minutes ago
Alex Grinch 10-5 (Texas Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

1 hour ago
Drake Stoops Pre Texas
Football

WATCH: Drake Stoops Press Conference

2 hours ago
Pat Fields Pre Texas
Football

WATCH: Pat Fields Press Conference

2 hours ago
Lincoln Riley 10-5 (Texas Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

2 hours ago
Riley Texas presser
Football

Lincoln Riley: Changes at Texas are 'Not Drastic'

3 hours ago
Gentry Williams
Football

Oklahoma DB Target Gentry Williams Sets Commit Date

5 hours ago