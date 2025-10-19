Watch the Sooners On SI (Postgame) Podcast After Oklahoma's Win at South Carolina
Sooners On SI's Ryan Chapman and Carson Field were ringside Saturday for Oklahoma's 26-7 victory at South Carolina and present the Sooners On SI (Postgame) Podcast.
Chapman and Field break down everything from the game, including OU's newfound running game, how Ben Arbuckle dialed back to maximize quarterback John Mateer's strengths and minimize his weaknesses, how the offensive line played its best game of the season, and how running backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson tormented the Gamecocks' defense all day.
The guys also recap the dominating performance of the Oklahoma defense, from the defensive line's domination of the South Carolina front, how the Sooners' front seven corralled and shut down quarterback LaNorris Sellers and why the USC running game never got going against Brent Venables' stingy OU squad.
OU's special teams also delivered a handful of game-changing plays.
Up next for the No. 14-ranked Sooners are last week's No. 5-ranked team, the Ole Miss Rebels, who suffered their first defeat on Saturday with a 43-35 setback on the road to No. 9 Georgia.
To listen to episode 306 of the Sooners On SI (Postgame) Podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here: To listen on Spotify, click here.
Or watch the video version on YouTube (below):