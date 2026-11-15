What Factors Will Shape Oklahoma's Contest Against No. 19 Mississippi?

Defend the Homefront

Oklahoma has dropped its last two home games. Such a thing used to be unthinkable under Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley. But in Year 5 under Brent Venables, coming up short at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium has become painfully routine. Venables is 4-6 at home against SEC competition since OU left the Big 12 — and Ole Miss is favored this week. Venables now has eight home losses in his four-plus seasons. Now consider that in 22 years between 2000 and 2021, OU lost a grand total of 11 home games. Jason Witten’s playcalling must be clear (for John Mateer) and intentional (for the Ole Miss defense), and Brent Venables’ defense needs to be at its best — which would give the home crowd something to cheer about, rather than the booing the Sooners endured the previous two losses.

— John Hoover

Hope Witten Fixed Sandell

Tate Sandell has worked through an odd season, but Oklahoma has never lost faith in the Lou Groza winner. Sandell rewarded that confidence with a perfect showing agianst Florida. He'll need to replicate that again as the Sooners return home to take on Mississippi. OU hopes another week under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten will lead to some growth on his side of the ball. But even if things go well, Sandell will be called upon to help the Sooners try and take down another ranked foe.

— Ryan Chapman

Make Trinidad Throw

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Trinidad Chambliss is one of the most talented and dynamic quarterbacks in college football. But he has, at times, struggled with ball control this year. Chambliss has thrown nine interceptions in 2026, and five of those have come in the Rebels’ last three games. Ole Miss’ last three opponents — Texas, Auburn and Georgia — have done a good job of applying pressure on Chambliss. The Rebels’ offensive line has struggled in recent weeks, and the absence of star running back Kewan Lacy has forced Chambliss to try to play “hero ball” more often. If the Sooners can make Chambliss uncomfortable, they’ll likely win the turnover battle, which would go a long way.

— Carson Field

Run Effectively, Again

For much of the season, the running game was the biggest albatross holding back the Sooners' offense. As the season has gone on (and the offensive line has gotten healthier), the run game has steadily improved even against solid competition. During the four-game span ending with the Kentucky loss, the Sooners averaged just 71.3 yards per game on the ground and the season rushing average was among the lowest in the country. It's still not great, or even decent, but at least there are now 14 teams in FBS with worse rushing numbers entering this weekend's slate. One of the biggest boons to the offense in last week's victory was establishing the run game early and not going away from it at times when it seems like they would've abandoned the run during the Ben Arbuckle era. It can't be just a one-game thing. The offensive line needs to create holes up front and Lloyd Avant, Tory Blaylock and John Mateer need to take advantage of the room when it's there. The Sooners don't need another 13-minute drive, but the more they can shorten the game with the run against an offense as explosive as Ole Miss', the better chance they'll have of coming away with the victory.

— Ryan Aber

Win on Third Down

This goes both ways: Last year, Oklahoma's defense won more than its fair share of battles against Trinidad Chambliss. The Rebels weren't successful throughout the day — unless it was third down. The Sooner defense must get off the field on third down. For the offense, converting third downs will dictate if Witten's opening act was but a taste of things to come.

— Brady Trantham

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