Oklahoma Working to Hold Off Fellow College Football Powers for Elite Local Prospect
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The Sooners have already earned commitments from a few of Oklahoma’s top 2027 prospects, and now they’re looking to add another.
Blue-chip cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. has narrowed his list of schools down to five, and OU has made the cut, according to a report from Parker Thune of Rivals.
Here’s what Osborne would add to the Sooners’ class:
Osborne’s profile
Standing 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Osborne is a consensus 4-star recruit. He is ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect, the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 2 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027.
During his junior year at Mustang High School, Osborne logged 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He also contributed on offense, catching nine passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Osborne’s outstanding junior campaign followed his stellar sophomore season in which he registered 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
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247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks praised Osborne’s athleticism and physicality in his evaluation of the defensive back.
“Possesses the height and frame of a modern big corner,” Brooks said. “Capable tackler who flashes occasional pop as a striker. Functional strength noticeably improved from sophomore to junior season. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become a pro prospect.”
Others in the mix
Per Thune’s report, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami are the five other finalists for Osborne’s recruitment.
Osborne has taken unofficial visits to four of his five finalists.
He stopped by Norman on Feb. 1, just a couple weeks after OU coach Brent Venables and assistant defensive backs coach Xavier Brewer attended one of Osborne’s high school basketball games.
Osborne has also explored his options outside of the Sooner State.
The defensive back prospect took unofficial trips to Ohio State and Alabama in April after touring Miami in March. Osborne also took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss earlier in the spring, but the Rebels aren’t included in his reported top five.
Potential impact
Oklahoma’s 2027 class is already loaded with both in-state and defensive back talent.
The Sooners have earned verbal commitments from Oklahoma-based offensive linemen Kaeden Penny (Bixby) and Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson), who are ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in 247Sports’ rankings for the Class of 2027, respectively. They have also gotten a pledge from Broken Bow, OK, athlete Greydon Howell, who is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.
OU has two cornerbacks committed so far from the 2027 cycle: Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis.
McCreary is a consensus 4-star recruit from San Antonio, while Davis is a 3-star from Goodyear, AZ.
Overall, Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals with 21 commits.
OU has already put together one of the nation’s strongest classes for the upcoming cycle. A commitment from an in-state blue-chip prospect like Osborne would solidify the Sooners’ efforts and build additional momentum.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield