Oklahoma Working to Hold Off Fellow College Football Powers for Elite Local Prospect

The Sooners have already earned commitments from a few of Oklahoma’s top 2027 prospects, and now they’re looking to add another.

Blue-chip cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. has narrowed his list of schools down to five, and OU has made the cut, according to a report from Parker Thune of Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. is down to Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, and Miami, @ParkerThune reports‼️



Osborne Jr. ranks No. 29 NATL. (No. 5 CB) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/b5VM5b8IxY pic.twitter.com/EiiyMzSp0Z — Rivals (@Rivals) May 19, 2026

Here’s what Osborne would add to the Sooners’ class:

Osborne’s profile

Standing 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Osborne is a consensus 4-star recruit. He is ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect, the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 2 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027.

During his junior year at Mustang High School, Osborne logged 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He also contributed on offense, catching nine passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Osborne’s outstanding junior campaign followed his stellar sophomore season in which he registered 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

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247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks praised Osborne’s athleticism and physicality in his evaluation of the defensive back.

“Possesses the height and frame of a modern big corner,” Brooks said. “Capable tackler who flashes occasional pop as a striker. Functional strength noticeably improved from sophomore to junior season. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become a pro prospect.”

Others in the mix

Per Thune’s report, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami are the five other finalists for Osborne’s recruitment.

Osborne has taken unofficial visits to four of his five finalists.

He stopped by Norman on Feb. 1, just a couple weeks after OU coach Brent Venables and assistant defensive backs coach Xavier Brewer attended one of Osborne’s high school basketball games.

Mann!! What an amazing unofficial visit to The University of Oklahoma yesterday! Thank you to the entire football staff for greeting me and my guests as we walked in. Definitely a first class experience.Can’t wait to come watch a spring practice soon. pic.twitter.com/hNrJkDtHPB — Gabriel Osborne Jr (@Osbornegabe5) February 1, 2026

Thank you @CoachVenables, @CoachXBrewNd @OU_Football staff for taking the time to come out and watch my teammates and I play our last two home games! Thank you for the constant support during my basketball season with @Mustangbball_ pic.twitter.com/yscXgcXQAq — Gabriel Osborne Jr (@Osbornegabe5) January 17, 2026

Osborne has also explored his options outside of the Sooner State.

The defensive back prospect took unofficial trips to Ohio State and Alabama in April after touring Miami in March. Osborne also took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss earlier in the spring, but the Rebels aren’t included in his reported top five.

THE Ohio State University @OhioStateFB thank you for hosting me on an unofficial visit today! Words can’t describe how amazing it was! The facilities, the campus and the coaches were great! Can’t wait to come back soon! @tylerwaltonc4 @OGWalt_ @1BroncoFootball @Rivals pic.twitter.com/37COvSa1Ps — Gabriel Osborne Jr (@Osbornegabe5) April 13, 2026

Thank you @coach_cristobal @cjhetherman @CoachWillHarris @CoachKalter and THE U football staff for an amazing unofficial visit. I loved the competition and competitiveness on the field. Can’t wait to visit @CanesFootball again soon. pic.twitter.com/oanS9LgtCq — Gabriel Osborne Jr (@Osbornegabe5) March 29, 2026

Potential impact

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is already loaded with both in-state and defensive back talent.

The Sooners have earned verbal commitments from Oklahoma-based offensive linemen Kaeden Penny (Bixby) and Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson), who are ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in 247Sports’ rankings for the Class of 2027, respectively. They have also gotten a pledge from Broken Bow, OK, athlete Greydon Howell, who is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.

OU has two cornerbacks committed so far from the 2027 cycle: Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis.

McCreary is a consensus 4-star recruit from San Antonio, while Davis is a 3-star from Goodyear, AZ.

Overall, Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals with 21 commits.

OU has already put together one of the nation’s strongest classes for the upcoming cycle. A commitment from an in-state blue-chip prospect like Osborne would solidify the Sooners’ efforts and build additional momentum.