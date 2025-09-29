Oklahoma Lands 4-star Defensive Back, Builds on 2027 Recruiting Momentum
Oklahoma built on its recent 2027 recruiting momentum on Monday.
The Sooners landed a commitment from defensive back Mikhail McCreary of San Antonio, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
McCreary is a consensus 4-star cornerback. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 190 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 and the No. 22 cornerback.
As a sophomore at Johnson High School in 2024, McCreary logged 46 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and a pick six, and he was named the Texas District 27-6A Newcomer of the Year.
McCreary took a visit to Norman for the Sooners’ game against Michigan on Sept. 6. OU won the blue-blood battle against the No. 15 Wolverines with the College GameDay crew in town.
After that, he attended Texas Tech’s game against Oregon State on Sept. 13, which the Red Raiders won 45-14. The defensive back also scheduled visits to Texas A&M, Houston and Wisconsin later in the fall before his commitment.
Other major programs that pursued McCreary include Baylor, Florida, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford and Vanderbilt.
McCreary is the first defensive back from the Class of 2027 to commit to Oklahoma. He is the fifth player from the class to pledge with the Sooners, joining offensive linemen Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson and wide receiver Demare Dezeurn.
Hackett and Penny, both from Oklahoma, both committed to the Sooners on Thursday.
A Fort Gibson native, Hackett is ranked as the No. 9 prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He committed to Texas Tech early in September before flipping his commitment to OU later in the month.
Penny, from Bixby, is ranked as the No. 51 overall prospect in the class by the outlet. Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star wide receiver from California, while Wilson is a 3-star offensive tackle.
Prior to McCreary’s commitment, the Sooners were ranked No. 3 in 247Sports’ Class of 2027 team recruiting rankings, behind only Penn State and Miami.
The Sooners have also gained momentum over the last few months for their 2026 cycle.
Oklahoma currently has 19 players from the Class of 2026 committed. Per 247Sports, four of those 19 pledges are 4-star prospects: edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom. That class is ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.