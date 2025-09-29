Oklahoma Lands 4-star Defensive Back, Builds on 2027 Recruiting Momentum

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Mikhail McCreary has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 175 CB from San Antonio, TX chose the Sooners over Texas Tech, Texas A&M, & SMU



“Psalms 37:23 My steps are ordered…”https://t.co/Hesy3lAMez pic.twitter.com/FBuXutFKCd