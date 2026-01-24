What Will Oklahoma's Tackle Depth Look Like in 2026?

NORMAN — For much of the Bill Bedenbaugh era at Oklahoma, the Sooners’ offensive line has been one of the team’s strengths.

But over the last few years, OU has struggled up front as they’ve rotated through players in the group, both due to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Things weren’t perfect in 2025, but there were some promising signs for the future.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, we take a look at the Sooners’ offensive line.

While other position groups needed a near-completely overhaul — like tight ends and wide receivers — the offensive front just needing shoring up in the portal window.

Freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje and redshirt freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis all emerged as strong pieces among the group in 2025, while Jake Maikkula took over at center after Troy Everett started the opener.

But while the front-line group didn’t need a ton of work, the depth up front took a significant hit.

Febechi Nwaiwu and Derek Simmons are out of eligibility and following the season Everett (Ole Miss), Jacob Sexton (Oklahoma State), Luke Baklenko (Arizona State), Logan Howland (Virginia Tech), Jake Taylor (Iowa State), and Isaiah Autry-Dent (Mississippi State) all transferred away.

So the Sooners added three offensive linemen the portal — E’Marion Harris from Arkansas, Caleb Nitta from Western Kentucky and Peyton Joseph of Georgia Tech.

Harris looks like the most likely to slide into the starting lineup after starting 11 games at right tackle for the Razorbacks last season.

He also started at left guard and right tackle during his time in Fayetteville, fitting into the mold of versatile offensive linemen that has become a priority since Jim Nagy came aboard as general manager.

While Harris could help the Sooners in a variety of roles, he looks most like to slide in as the starter at right tackle with Fasusi on the left side.

Pierre-Louis and Fodje figure to be the starting guards, with Maikkula at center and Fasusi at left tackle.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis (55) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nitta igives them not only another option at center but also a player capable of playing guard.

Heath Ozaeta, who started seven games at left guard last season, figures to be the top backup option on the interior of the line, while redshirt sophomore Daniel Akinkunmi has a chance to work his way into the two-deep as well.

The Sooners signed just two linemen in the 2026 class, with the most likely to contribute quickly being Deacon Schmitt, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder from Windsor, Colorado.

Schmitt figures to play guard but could see time at tackle as well, especially given OU’s needs at the position where Joseph could be the backup at both outside spots.

Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart

Starters: E’Marion Harris, RSr. (RT); Ryan Fodje, So. (RG); Jake Maikkula, RSr. (C); Eddy Pierre-Louis, RSo. (LG); Michael Fasusi, So. (LT);

Backups: Deacon Schmitt, Fr. (RG); Caleb Nitta, RJr. (C); Heath Ozaeta, RJr. (LG); Peyton Joseph (Tackles)