Oklahoma Continues 2028 Recruiting Efforts with New Offer to Rising Lineman

While the Sooners have made headlines for their splashes from the Class of 2027 in the last few months, they have also worked to bolster their 2028 class over the last few days.

Offensive lineman Kendrick Harris — a Duncanville, TX, product from the Class of 2028 — announced that he received an OU offer on Thursday.

Listed at 6-4 and 275 pounds, Harris is unranked by all major recruiting networks, as neither Rivals nor 247Sports have released their full rankings for the Class of 2028.

But Harris has already compiled plenty of noteworthy offers.

Oklahoma is Harris’ third SEC offer, as Auburn and Ole Miss have also pursued the Dallas-Fort Worth-based interior offensive lineman. Other Power Four programs that have offered Harris include Oregon, Arizona, TCU, Cal, Houston and SMU.

Though Harris wasn’t offered by the Sooners until Thursday, he has been on their radar for almost a year.

Harris received a game invite for Oklahoma’s 2025 season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30. The Sooners won that game 35-3, and Harris was on hand as true freshman offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje made their college football debuts.

Harris helped Duncanville achieve great success during his sophomore season in 2025. He was an integral piece to the Panthers’ offensive line as Duncanville finished the year 12-2 and reached the UIL 6A Division I State Championship Game.

Most recently, Harris participated at the Under Armour Next Camp in Dallas on March 1. There, he and some of the nation’s other up-and-coming high school football stars underwent combine drills, 1-on-1s and position drills in front of scouts and media members at the invite-only event.

Oklahoma is one of only seven Power Four programs who have secured at least one Class of 2028 commitment thus far, along with Georgia, Ohio State, Boston College, Purdue, Penn State and Arizona.

The Sooners earned their first 2028 pledge on Jan. 29, when running back Micah Rhodes of Spring, TX, committed. Rhodes is the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2028, per 247Sports, and chose OU over offers from Texas and Texas A&M.

The Sooners have done plenty of work to solidify their offensive line for the 2027 class, as they have earned commitments from three linemen so far: Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson. According to 247Sports, Hackett and Penny are 4-star prospects, while Wilson is a 3-star recruit.

OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals.